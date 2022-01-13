Craver, Jr., Carroll
May 19, 1951 - January 11, 2022
Carrol Mickey Craver, Jr., 70, of the Huntsville community in Yadkin County, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Winston-Salem on May 19, 1951, to Carrol Mickey Craver, Sr. and Lois Hartman Craver, Mickey graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He married Jane Baity on February 2, 1974, and they had two children, Russell and Laura. For many years, Mickey worked in the family business, Craver's Country Ham House. He then owned and operated JB's Hotdogs in Clemmons and later joined Golding Farms Foods, where he retired as Director of Purchasing and Planning. Mickey was a faithful church member, growing up in Central Terrace United Methodist Church, raising his own family at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, and joining his children at Huntsville Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon. Mickey was a voracious reader and thoughtful gift giver, and he instilled a love of travel in his children. Mickey loved his family and friends dearly but we doubt he loved anything more than being Grandpa to Wesley and Eli. He rarely missed a chance to take them bowling, to the movies, or to play miniature golf, and he enjoyed cheering them on at their baseball, basketball and football games. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and depended on him. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, his son Russell Hartman Craver, his brother Ronnie Craver, his nephew Jason Craver, and his brother-in-law Steve Driver. Surviving are his wife Jane Craver of the home; his daughter Laura (Daniel) Miller of the Huntsville community; his grandsons Wesley and Eli Miller; his brother Randy (Sharon) Craver of Winston-Salem; cousins, nieces, and nephews; Jane's sister, brothers, and sisters-in-law who loved him like a brother; and special friends and neighbors. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Huntsville Methodist Church, 4215 Mt. Sinai Drive, Yadkinville, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mickey will lie in state at the church from 12:30 -1:00 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022. Friends and family are welcome to Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel after 1:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 to pay their respects to Mickey. The family would like to thank the staff of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for the excellent care provided Mickey. Memorials may be made to Huntsville Historic Preservation Society (c/o Anne White, 5205 Courtney-Huntsville Road, Yadkinville, NC, 27055) or Winston-Salem Montessori School (wsmontessori.org
or 6050 Holder Road, Clemmons, NC, 27012).
