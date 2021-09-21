Driver, Cary Falconer
March 13, 1942 - September 16, 2021
Cary Falconer Driver, age 79, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, PA, and was a long-time resident of Winston-Salem, NC. She found joy by serving others, and led a life that exemplified love and kindness.
Growing up in Atlanta, GA, Cary attended Westminster Day School. She was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She received masters degrees from UNCG in Fine Arts and Education. For many years she was a beloved art teacher at Sherwood Forest Elementary School, where she won teacher of the year.
Cary was deeply rooted in her Christian faith. She dearly loved her daughters, grandchildren, and friends. She had a kind and gentle nature and was always thinking of others. She often gave special gifts to friends and loved ones such as the pottery and beautiful ceramic angels she had handcrafted. She also adored her weekly dinners with her friends.
She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was faithful to outreach ministries such as the BackPack program. She was a member of St. Anne's Circle, the Altar Guild, and Episcopal Church Women (ECW). Another lifelong love was for bulldogs, from her beloved pets to pulling for The University of Georgia.
Cary was preceded in death by her former husband, Guy Fletcher Driver, Jr., her parents, John Stuart Falconer and Isabel Raub Falconer, and her brother, David Falconer. She is survived by her two daughters: Edith Wachtel (Mark) of Winston-Salem, NC; Cary Marcantonio (Canio) of Winston-Salem, NC, and four grandchildren: Fletcher Wachtel, Finley Wachtel, Elizabeth Marcantonio, and William Marcantonio. She is also survived by three siblings: John Falconer II (Carol) of Carrollton, TX, Edith Skinner (Frederic) of Fleming Island, FL and Isabel Buzby (Thomas) of Lebanon, PA; and beloved nieces and nephews and their children: John Falconer III (Laura Lee Clark) with one child, Ana; Frederic Skinner (Sohelia) with two children, Fredric III and Alia; and Cary Conrad (Jerry) with two children, John and Elizabeth.
A private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.