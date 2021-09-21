Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cary Falconer Driver
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Driver, Cary Falconer

March 13, 1942 - September 16, 2021

Cary Falconer Driver, age 79, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, PA, and was a long-time resident of Winston-Salem, NC. She found joy by serving others, and led a life that exemplified love and kindness.

Growing up in Atlanta, GA, Cary attended Westminster Day School. She was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She received masters degrees from UNCG in Fine Arts and Education. For many years she was a beloved art teacher at Sherwood Forest Elementary School, where she won teacher of the year.

Cary was deeply rooted in her Christian faith. She dearly loved her daughters, grandchildren, and friends. She had a kind and gentle nature and was always thinking of others. She often gave special gifts to friends and loved ones such as the pottery and beautiful ceramic angels she had handcrafted. She also adored her weekly dinners with her friends.

She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was faithful to outreach ministries such as the BackPack program. She was a member of St. Anne's Circle, the Altar Guild, and Episcopal Church Women (ECW). Another lifelong love was for bulldogs, from her beloved pets to pulling for The University of Georgia.

Cary was preceded in death by her former husband, Guy Fletcher Driver, Jr., her parents, John Stuart Falconer and Isabel Raub Falconer, and her brother, David Falconer. She is survived by her two daughters: Edith Wachtel (Mark) of Winston-Salem, NC; Cary Marcantonio (Canio) of Winston-Salem, NC, and four grandchildren: Fletcher Wachtel, Finley Wachtel, Elizabeth Marcantonio, and William Marcantonio. She is also survived by three siblings: John Falconer II (Carol) of Carrollton, TX, Edith Skinner (Frederic) of Fleming Island, FL and Isabel Buzby (Thomas) of Lebanon, PA; and beloved nieces and nephews and their children: John Falconer III (Laura Lee Clark) with one child, Ana; Frederic Skinner (Sohelia) with two children, Fredric III and Alia; and Cary Conrad (Jerry) with two children, John and Elizabeth.

A private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I meditated with Cary for several years. She was truly beautiful inside and out. I'll never forget her collecting styrofoam from everyone she knew and driving it to Randleman for recycling. When we'd get in "discussions" she'd often say "don't get me started" and then proceed with spot on remarks. In her memory, I am going to get started gathering styrofoam and do at least one delivery. I miss her and I won't forget her.
Louise Marlowe
Family
November 3, 2021
Edie & Cary, we are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. We are sending love, prayers, and virtual hugs.
Kenny & Beth Morphis
Friend
September 28, 2021
I met Cary through Altar Guild duties and was most impressed by her kindness.
Ella Nix
September 21, 2021
I am sorry for your loss of Cary. She was so lovely. We were both involved in art and had many good conversations at art exhibits. I loved her love for art, bull dogs and the environment. "What is lovely never dies, but passes into other loveliness, star-dust, or sea foam, flower or winged air."
Roberta Tefft
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results