I meditated with Cary for several years. She was truly beautiful inside and out. I'll never forget her collecting styrofoam from everyone she knew and driving it to Randleman for recycling. When we'd get in "discussions" she'd often say "don't get me started" and then proceed with spot on remarks. In her memory, I am going to get started gathering styrofoam and do at least one delivery. I miss her and I won't forget her.

Louise Marlowe Family November 3, 2021