Thomas, Cassandra A. (Smith)



Age 76 - December 7, 2021



Cassandra, of Winston-Salem, transitioned on December 7th, 2021 at Accordius Healthcare of Winston-Salem. She was the daughter of the late Willie E. and Alease (Cooper) Smith, also of the city. Cassandra attended two of the area's devout Catholic Schools, St. Ann's and St. Benedict the Moor. She proceeded to further her education by attending Winston-Salem State University, where she graduated and received her BSN degree.



Afterwards, she moved on to work in her profession at several healthcare facilities around the city. Lastly, rediscovering her alma mater, she was hired to finish out her professional journey. She proudly devoted over 20 years to the staff and students at the university.



Moreover, she had not only had the fondness for her profession, she had willingness to help others. Also she had a zestful, child-like spirit and loved flowers and plants.



She was preceded in death by her two siblings, sister Patricia S. Deering and brother Willie E. Smith, Jr. Leaving with life her daughter, Brandy A. Thomas; brother, James T. Smith; and two grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas-Grier and Amari K. Thomas, among a host of other relatives.



Memorial Mass services will be held Friday afternoon at one o'clock at St Benedict the Moor at 1625 E. 12th St in the city.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Speciality Park Dr



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.