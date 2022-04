Brown, Catherine



March 13, 1937 - June 10, 2021



A public viewing for Ms. Catherine Brown will be held today, June 17, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 18, at 1pm from Douthit's; interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 12:30. Arrangements are by Douthit Funeral Services.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Specialty Park Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.