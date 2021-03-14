Cason, Catherine Raleigh
September 10, 1918 - March 9, 2021
Catherine Raleigh Cason, 102, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home. Catherine was born on September 10, 1918 in Spencer, Virginia to the late Dewitt and Oradell Raleigh. Catherine retired in 1983 from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 40 years of employment. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, George Cason; daughter, Janie Thompson; son, Alvonzel Cason; sisters, Elizabeth Henderson, Melven Bryan and Mary Corrothers; special friends, Elizabeth Nesbitt and Teretha Millner. Catherine was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for many years. In 2018 there was a 100th Birthday Celebration with more than 200 family and friends in attendance. Among those attending was her physician of over 50 years, Dr. Bruce Brasher. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Willette G. Winfield; sons, James Otis Gray, Monta Cason, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Bernese Sullivan-Cason, all of Winston-Salem, grandchildren, Tanya W. Jackson (James), Natlyn F. Wilson, Shelton Foster (San), James Foster (Robin), Anetia F. Garrison (Kenneth), Lynne F. Martin (Bracey), Nina W. Walker (Stephon), Amy Butler, Tamala Tuttle, Alana Cason, Monta Cason, Jr. (Davina) and Matthew Jenkins; 18 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Cason; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Special friends and neighbors, Euphrobia Robinson, Yolanda Bailey, Dorothy Tanner, Valerie Taylor, Gracie Burwick, Delores McGregor, Frank Thomas Sr.; Family, Mable Millner, and Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Shugart. Special Thanks to Caregivers, Jackie Thomas, great- granddaughter, Kenise Garrison, Zenobia Coker, Novant Health and Hospice/Trellis Supportive Care. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. A private service will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at New Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.