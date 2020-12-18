My mother was my best friend.

My mother never judge me always showed a mother's love. I never left my mother side. But on December 5 my lord and savior Jesus Christ called my mother to rest according to the sculptures. Before She transition My mother told me to promise her not to worried about nothing and take care of My family. I missed my mother but One of the Greatest gift God gave me was giving me a peace of my mother soul and put her soul into my soul. God is Great God is my rock. I will continue my mother's legacy But Continue to Speak God's Truth threw the holy scriptures. ONE LORD ONE FAITH ONE BAPTISM IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. MOM MY BEST FRIEND I LOVE U AND I MISS U.

BABY BOY WILL STAND STRONG WITH JESUS CHRIST INSIDE ME. TO THOSE WHO ALSO LOST LOVES ONE. IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST HEAL THEM AS WELL.

AMEN ONCE AGAIN LOVE U MOM THANK U FOR 38YRS OF BEING MY MOTHER. AMEN (NATHAN OLIVER JACKSON ANN JACKSON BABY BOY)

Nathan Jackson Family December 19, 2020