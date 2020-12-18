Winston-Salem - Mrs. Catherine Ann McClure Jackson, 70, passed away December 5, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 pm until 5 pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Uncle Tim, TJ and Nathan,
We are thinking of you and praying for you. We love you. Our deepest condolences.
Sincerely,
Nikki Alexander-Pauling and family
Nikki
December 19, 2020
My mother was my best friend. My mother never judge me always showed a mother's love. I never left my mother side. But on December 5 my lord and savior Jesus Christ called my mother to rest according to the sculptures. Before She transition My mother told me to promise her not to worried about nothing and take care of My family. I missed my mother but One of the Greatest gift God gave me was giving me a peace of my mother soul and put her soul into my soul. God is Great God is my rock. I will continue my mother's legacy But Continue to Speak God's Truth threw the holy scriptures. ONE LORD ONE FAITH ONE BAPTISM IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. MOM MY BEST FRIEND I LOVE U AND I MISS U. BABY BOY WILL STAND STRONG WITH JESUS CHRIST INSIDE ME. TO THOSE WHO ALSO LOST LOVES ONE. IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST HEAL THEM AS WELL. AMEN ONCE AGAIN LOVE U MOM THANK U FOR 38YRS OF BEING MY MOTHER. AMEN (NATHAN OLIVER JACKSON ANN JACKSON BABY BOY)
Nathan Jackson
Family
December 19, 2020
Sending my prayers to her husband, Tim & family. You have my sincere condolences.
Debra Smith Bates
Friend
December 17, 2020
Tim, I’m deeply saddened to hear of Ann’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Materia Gipson
Friend
December 17, 2020
Tim, I’m deeply saddened to hear of Ann’s passing. She was a very sweet and loving lady and I will truly miss her.