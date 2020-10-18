Weidner, Catherine (Brandon)
December 18, 1917 - October 13, 2020
Catherine Brandon Weidner died on, October 13, 2020 in Nazareth, PA, at the age of 102 after a long and well-lived life. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Henry M. and Lula (Transou) Brandon, she was the fifth of six children. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and Salem College with a Bachelor of Music degree. After graduation she taught music/piano in Troutman, NC, for two years. In 1941 she was married to the Rev. Mervin C. Weidner of Emmaus, PA, a Moravian minister. They began their ministry together at First Moravian Church, Philadelphia. Following that they founded new congregations in Allentown, PA, Downey, CA, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In 1965 they were called to Calvary Moravian Church in Winston-Salem and subsequently to Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem, PA, where Mervin served as senior pastor for 18 years. In the new congregations Catherine served beside her husband as pianist, organist, choir director, and Sunday School teacher, as well as organizing the women's work. While in Bethlehem Catherine was active in the Ladies' Sewing Society, Busy Workers, Moravian Women, Church Women United, and as a guide in the Moravian Museum. She volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital, the New Bethany Food Center, and acted as a Bach Choir usher. Six children were born to the family. She is predeceased by her parents, four siblings, husband, the Rev. Dr. Mervin C. Weidner, an infant daughter, and daughter Nanette. C. Weidner. Surviving are Carol W. Southerland (I.B.) of Winston-Salem, NC; Timothy B. Weidner of Casselberry, FL; Martha W. Lisa (Eugene) of Winter Park, FL; and Jane W. Corvino (Philip) of Allentown, PA. One sister, Virginia B. Craver, of Winston-Salem also survives. Catherine also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as close family friend Marlene Troxell. In 1997 Catherine and Mervin began residence at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, PA, where she remained active until recently. In her words, "I have lived happily ever after. I am bountifully blessed."
Services: A funeral service will be held at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem PA 18018 at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21. Burial will follow in Nisky Hill cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
. Memorials may be given to Central Church or to the Moravian Music Foundation.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.