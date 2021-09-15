Cathy Rothrock Browning, 65, passed away on September 9, 2021. She was born to Lawrence G. Rothrock and Carol M. (Rothrock) Bostian on April 8, 1956, in Winston-Salem, NC. Cathy graduated from Parkland High School in Forsyth County and worked various places throughout her life. She had a heart of gold and was notorious for her love of caring for children and the elderly.
Cathy was married in October 1976 to Bruce "Puzz" D. Browning, who preceded her in death. Cathy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving is her son, Jeffrey Bruce Browning, and daughter, Joy B. Snider; grandchildren, Knox Browning, Erin Browning, Hannah Snider, Gavin Snider and Aaron Snider; brothers, Dennis G. Rothrock (Martha), Michael D. Rothrock (LeAnne); sister, Donna Rothrock Williams (Dale); and several nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem.
2 Entries
Cathy and I met in 2014 during an OS function. We quickly became friends because we liked how each other thought about life!
We used to go have tea together at Angelina´s; We would sit and talk and giggle ... until Wade closed shop. :)
I Love you Cathy and I miss you oodles!
Love Always,
Your Forever Friend, Lena
Hugs and smooches to you up in heaven!
Lena Billick
Friend
February 17, 2022
Although we had differant paths in our adult life I remember my childhood friend and kept in touch on social media I say a prayer for your family and loved you always