Browning, Cathy (Rothrock)



April 8, 1956 - September 9, 2021



Cathy Rothrock Browning, 65, passed away on September 9, 2021. She was born to Lawrence G. Rothrock and Carol M. (Rothrock) Bostian on April 8, 1956, in Winston-Salem, NC. Cathy graduated from Parkland High School in Forsyth County and worked various places throughout her life. She had a heart of gold and was notorious for her love of caring for children and the elderly.



Cathy was married in October 1976 to Bruce "Puzz" D. Browning, who preceded her in death. Cathy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving is her son, Jeffrey Bruce Browning, and daughter, Joy B. Snider; grandchildren, Knox Browning, Erin Browning, Hannah Snider, Gavin Snider and Aaron Snider; brothers, Dennis G. Rothrock (Martha), Michael D. Rothrock (LeAnne); sister, Donna Rothrock Williams (Dale); and several nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.