Cathy Shore Crosby
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation - Gastonia
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC
Crosby, Cathy Shore

August 22, 1949 - September 14, 2021

Cathy Shore Crosby passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Cathy was born August 22, 1949 to Fred and Sue Johnson Shore. Cathy grew up in the Asbury community of Yadkin County and moved to Winston-Salem in her teens. She graduated from RJ Reynolds High School. Cathy was employed and retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Cathy later moved to Stanley, NC, where she worked and retired from Ford Motor Company. Cathy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, NC.

Cathy was a longtime member of the Belmont Moose Lodge #1749, where she enjoyed participating in their many activities. She was a former Senior Regent and earned her College of Regents. Cathy was also a member of Asbury UMC in Hamptonville, NC.

Cathy is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Crosby and Donna Dowdle, two grandsons, Peyton Dowdle and his wife Scout, Spencer Dowdle, her aunt Peggy Vestal of Lewisville, Cathy's dog Oreo and her ex-husband Tony Crosby.

Cathy was a loving mother and grandmother.

A Special thanks to Paula Robb, RN and Janet Cole, CNA, also the staff at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church located at 1900 Asbury Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27070.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Belmont Moose Lodge, PO Box 896, Belmont, NC 28012.

A Simple Service Burial and Cremation

451 Hospital Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
1900 Asbury Church Road, Hamptonville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation - Gastonia
I had not heard from Cathy in years. We worked at Reynolds together, ate many lunches and laughed together. Cathy was a very sweet and cheerful person. Sorry to here this sad news. Prayers to the family
Carolyn Anthony
Work
October 2, 2021
