Crosby, Cathy Shore



August 22, 1949 - September 14, 2021



Cathy Shore Crosby passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Cathy was born August 22, 1949 to Fred and Sue Johnson Shore. Cathy grew up in the Asbury community of Yadkin County and moved to Winston-Salem in her teens. She graduated from RJ Reynolds High School. Cathy was employed and retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Cathy later moved to Stanley, NC, where she worked and retired from Ford Motor Company. Cathy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, NC.



Cathy was a longtime member of the Belmont Moose Lodge #1749, where she enjoyed participating in their many activities. She was a former Senior Regent and earned her College of Regents. Cathy was also a member of Asbury UMC in Hamptonville, NC.



Cathy is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Crosby and Donna Dowdle, two grandsons, Peyton Dowdle and his wife Scout, Spencer Dowdle, her aunt Peggy Vestal of Lewisville, Cathy's dog Oreo and her ex-husband Tony Crosby.



Cathy was a loving mother and grandmother.



A Special thanks to Paula Robb, RN and Janet Cole, CNA, also the staff at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church located at 1900 Asbury Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27070.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Belmont Moose Lodge, PO Box 896, Belmont, NC 28012.



