Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cecil Raevon Jefferson
Jefferson

Winston-Salem - Mr. Cecil Raevon Jefferson passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020. (Douthit's)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit's
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We just heard today of Raevon passing. We are praying you´re comfort by memories and held close in God´s love as you grieve. If we can help in any way let us know.
Louis Little & Katherine Little
December 25, 2020
Rest in peace Raevon Jefferson! My condolences to the family of my classmate and singing group rival. Though I have not seen him in many years, the memories still resonate... John Anderson, Esq.
John Anderson
December 24, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy Lisa. Praying for you all.
Leonard Mcdonald
December 23, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences. God bless the family with your divine strength and power.
Lylla McNeill Scales
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to the family of Cecil Raevon Jefferson! One of the Carver Yellowjacket/ Eagle, Carver Road, Block Boys! His legacy will live forever in your hearts! Rest easy homeboy! RIH!
MICHAEL CALDWELL
December 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy Lisa and your family. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Cathy Jeffreys
December 23, 2020
Mr. Cecil was a great man. My condolences to Mrs. Millie and the entire family.
Royzetta Cokley
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results