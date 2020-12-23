Winston-Salem - Mr. Cecil Raevon Jefferson passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020. (Douthit's)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
We just heard today of Raevon passing.
We are praying you´re comfort by memories and held close in God´s love as you grieve. If we can help in any way let us know.
Louis Little & Katherine Little
December 25, 2020
Rest in peace Raevon Jefferson! My condolences to the family of my classmate and singing group rival. Though I have not seen him in many years, the memories still resonate... John Anderson, Esq.
John Anderson
December 24, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy Lisa. Praying for you all.
Leonard Mcdonald
December 23, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences. God bless the family with your divine strength and power.
Lylla McNeill Scales
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to the family of Cecil Raevon Jefferson! One of the Carver Yellowjacket/ Eagle, Carver Road, Block Boys! His legacy will live forever in your hearts! Rest easy homeboy! RIH!
MICHAEL CALDWELL
December 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy Lisa and your family. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Cathy Jeffreys
December 23, 2020
Mr. Cecil was a great man. My condolences to Mrs. Millie and the entire family.