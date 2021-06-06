Winston-Salem - Mrs. Cecilia Ann Bracley A memorial service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:30pm from Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 1pm at the church. There will be no public viewing. Douthit's
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
So sorry to have seen this. I enjoyed the times we worked together at school. She always had a smile and loved you boys so much. Praying for you that God will give you the strength to help guide you in your young lives and know that she´s watching you become the young men that´s planned out for you in future.