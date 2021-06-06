Menu
Cecilia Ann Bracley
Bracley

Winston-Salem - Mrs. Cecilia Ann Bracley A memorial service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:30pm from Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 1pm at the church. There will be no public viewing. Douthit's
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
NC
Jun
7
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
NC
So sorry to have seen this. I enjoyed the times we worked together at school. She always had a smile and loved you boys so much. Praying for you that God will give you the strength to help guide you in your young lives and know that she´s watching you become the young men that´s planned out for you in future.
Teresa Pack
Work
June 6, 2021
