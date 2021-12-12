Deming Crofoot, Cecily



December 31, 1950 - December 10, 2021



Known for her bright smile, strength and energy, Cecily Jane Deming (Crofoot), age 70, passed away in Greenville, NC on December 10, 2021 after a long illness. She was surrounded by family and close friends in her final weeks on earth, and many friends reached out to convey their thoughts and condolences with countless describing her as a burst of sunshine or a bright shining star. Her laughter and humor will be greatly missed by the many who loved her.



Cecily is the daughter of the late Albert R. Deming and the late Phyllis Deming Cooper. Preceding her in death was her husband, Anthony Michael Crofoot (d. 1992) and second husband, DeLane Hooks. She is survived by her beloved sister, Charlotte Deming McVearry and brother, Daniel James Deming. She is also survived by her three children, Robert F. Crofoot (Amy), Jennifer Deming Evans (Jonjo), and Sean Crofoot. Very special to her were her niece Katy Maiorana (Anthony), nephew Michael McVearry (Shannon), and nephew Andrew McVearry (Elisa). She also was most proud of her many grandchildren—Eli Crofoot, Rider and Haney Evans, and Alexandra, Elizabeth and Jack Crofoot—as well as her grandnieces and grandnephews—Kaylee and Aaron Appleman, Riley, Margaret, and Jack McVearry, and Rosemary and Juniper McVearry.



A memorial service will be held at Poplar Springs Church Youth House—located at 7120 NC-66 S, King, NC—on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 3:00PM.



Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Phyllis Deming Cooper Fund, c/o Family Service of the Piedmont, 902 Bonner Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.