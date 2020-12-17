Summitt, Celia Briggs



September 10, 1914 - December 14, 2020



Celia Briggs Summitt, 106, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at The Laurels of Salisbury. She was born September 10, 1914, in the Salem community of Rowan County to the late William Thomas Briggs and Polly Lou Kluttz Briggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barkley Summitt; daughter, Jeannette Summitt; sisters, Mary Ellen Earnhardt and Thetis Sloop; brothers, Clarence Albert Briggs, Alvin Briggs and Tommy Briggs.



Mrs. Summitt retired from R. W. Norman's in Salisbury. She was a gifted seamstress who mended many items for neighbors and friends. She made all of her own dresses and her daughter's dresses.



Mrs. Summitt was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church where she was active in the church circles. She was known for making the dough for the chicken and dumpling dinners.



Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Patsy King of Winston-Salem; sons, Jimmy of Salisbury and Tommy (Debbie) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Lynn Summitt of Salisbury, Sonya Rosa (Wayne) of Salisbury, David Coltrane of Winston-Salem, Regina Waggoner (Scott) of Cleveland, Travis Summitt (Joy) of Cleveland, Greg Summitt (Allyson) of Cleveland and Ryan Summitt (Bekah) of Gold Hill; 4 great-grandchildren with 2 more expected in the spring.



The services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Reverend Dawn Rister officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



To respect current health concerns and restrictions, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury, NC 28147.



Lyerly Funeral Home



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.