Dorrill, Chad James
December 17, 2000 - September 28, 2020
Chad James Dorrill was released from this earth to join his Heavenly Father on the evening of September 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his grieving parents, Robert and Susan Dorrill; his brothers, Jack and Cade Dorrill; grandparents, Robert and Margaret Dorrill of Houston, Texas, and Henry and Marjorie Ellender of Sulphur, LA; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great friends and teammates.
He was born on December 17, 2000, in McKinney, TX but spent many years in what was considered his hometown in his heart, Cedarburg, WI. Chad graduated from Ledford Senior High School in 2019, where he was an All-Conference basketball player and team leader.
After graduation he proudly attended Appalachian State University in Boone, NC where he was a sophomore studying exercise science to become a physical therapist.
His family will be holding a private celebration of Chad's life on October 17, 2020 at The Summit Church Kernersville; this will be live streamed at www.thesummitchurch.net
to honor the call of safe small gathering and social distancing for his many family and friends unable to attend during these challenging times.
The family encourages everyone, especially the thousands of students living on and off college campuses around the country, to please isolate if you test positive for Covid-19. Wear your mask. Chad is our WHY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Chad Dorrill Memorial Scholarship Fund, 147 Wentworth Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Dorrill family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.