Phravorachith, Chanh Hom
June 5, 1915 - April 17, 2022
Chanh Hom Phravorachith left us in peace at 106 years old in her home at Winston-Salem, NC on April 17, 2022.
Born June 5, 1915, in Muang Khong, Laos, she led a strong religious and familial life. From the beginning, she was an active member of her community, devout in Buddhist practices and virtues. There was never a temple session she missed or a moment she did not cherish beside her family. For some, she closely nurtured and guided their upbringing. For all, she was an endearing model of humility, grace, and selfless love.
She also delighted herself with Laotian cuisine, particularly Goi Pa. Yet, the material things she yearned for were few. Her only wish was to spend time alongside the people she loved and see them offering that same love and comfort to one another.
Despite the ever-shifting trials in her life, her strong convictions on morality and honesty became a model for her family and community as a mother, guardian, relative, and dear friend. She is survived by her 10 children, 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, North Carolina. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 22, 2022.