Felts, Charlene Frances Beeson
November 12, 1952 - September 26, 2021
King – Charlene Frances Beeson Felts, 68, beloved mama, grandma (Magra), and friend, passed away peacefully at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation on Sunday, September 26, 2021, to be with her Heavenly Father, and her late husband, John Garrett (Gary) Felts.
Charlene was born November 12, 1952, to the late Charles and Edith Beeson.
Charlene married her high school sweetheart, Gary Felts, on August 16, 1968. She left AMP Inc. in 1995 due to disabilities and enjoyed the rest of her years as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She raised John Felts of North Dakota and Angela Sparks (Tony) of Rural Hall, NC. While her health allowed, she was an active and dedicated member of various church activities at Mount Olive Baptist Church. She spent much of her time enjoying games and music on her computer and spreading laugher to friends. In the later years of her life, she took up crafting as a hobby; you name it and she did it. She often hopped from craft to craft, enjoying the creative spirit within her. She designed quilts, painted rocks, filled resin molds, and made jewelry to sell as she pleased. She was loved by many and touched the hearts of those she met along the way. She will be dearly missed.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Lester, and Larry Beeson.
She is survived by her two children, John and Angela; four grandchildren, Lee Ann, Frankie, Valkyrie and Gerwfulf; one great-grandchild, Dorian; and one sister, JoAnn Beeson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and too many friends to list.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 5413 NC Hwy. 66 S. King, NC 27021. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Eddie Honeycutt officiating,
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice: 401 Technology Ln. Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charlene Frances Beeson Felts. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.