Charles Grady Anderson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Clemmons
3812 Littlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Anderson, Charles Grady

September 20, 1937 - October 1, 2021

ANDERSON

WINSTON-SALEM – Charles Grady Anderson, 84, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021.

He was born September 20, 1937, in Davie County, to the late C. Roy and Elmina Renegar Anderson. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Clemmons, where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of Clemmons Masonic Lodge #755 and Lexington Chapter of Eastern Star #98. Charles was owner and operator of Cralco Lumber.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Maurice Anderson and Billy Anderson.

Survivors are his wife, Olena Groce Anderson; daughter, Jennifer Harrington and husband, Allen; two granddaughters, Abigail Harrington and Madelyn Harrington; two brothers, Donald Anderson and wife, Carolyn and Jerry Anderson and wife, Dianne; sisters-in-law, Grace Anderson and Darleen Mastin; brothers-in-law, Michael "Mickey" Groce and wife, Francene and Dr. James Groce and wife, Wanda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with Masonic Rites will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Clemmons, officiated by Dr. Bill Messer and Rev. Jeremy Poplin. There will be no formal visitation. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.

To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mr. Anderson, there will be a live webcast of his service on the Lambert Funeral Home website, or visit:

https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/61524.

Memorials: First Baptist Church, Clemmons, P.O. Box 279, Clemmons, NC 27012 (with notation for Anderson memorial.)

Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Clemmons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Janie. You and your family are in our prayers.
Eric Stiefel
October 9, 2021
Charles was a warm soul who always made me smile! Sending heartfelt condolences and hugs to the family today as his life is remembered and celebrated!
Sharon Anderson Brooks
Family
October 9, 2021
Olena and Family... Charles was a gentle giant among humans. His kind and selfless spirit encouraged us to be better and happier. He will be sorely missed. Mizpah-
Michelle Surratt
Friend
October 8, 2021
I was sorry to hear Charles passing and I will be saying a prayer for the entire family.
Marguriette Sue Brewer Couch
Family
October 8, 2021
You & family are in our thoughts & prayers.
Larry & Libby Williard
Friend
October 8, 2021
Sending Love and Prayers .
Janice Renegar James
October 7, 2021
