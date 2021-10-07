Anderson, Charles Grady
September 20, 1937 - October 1, 2021
ANDERSON
WINSTON-SALEM – Charles Grady Anderson, 84, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021.
He was born September 20, 1937, in Davie County, to the late C. Roy and Elmina Renegar Anderson. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Clemmons, where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of Clemmons Masonic Lodge #755 and Lexington Chapter of Eastern Star #98. Charles was owner and operator of Cralco Lumber.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Maurice Anderson and Billy Anderson.
Survivors are his wife, Olena Groce Anderson; daughter, Jennifer Harrington and husband, Allen; two granddaughters, Abigail Harrington and Madelyn Harrington; two brothers, Donald Anderson and wife, Carolyn and Jerry Anderson and wife, Dianne; sisters-in-law, Grace Anderson and Darleen Mastin; brothers-in-law, Michael "Mickey" Groce and wife, Francene and Dr. James Groce and wife, Wanda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with Masonic Rites will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Clemmons, officiated by Dr. Bill Messer and Rev. Jeremy Poplin. There will be no formal visitation. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mr. Anderson, there will be a live webcast of his service on the Lambert Funeral Home website, or visit:https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/61524
Memorials: First Baptist Church, Clemmons, P.O. Box 279, Clemmons, NC 27012 (with notation for Anderson memorial.)
Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.