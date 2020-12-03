Stone, Charles Augusta
September 25, 1943 - December 1, 2020
Yadkinville
Mr. Charles Augusta Stone, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home. Mr. Stone was born September 25, 1943 in Surry County to D.W. and Lucille Wagoner Stone. He was a member of South Oak Ridge Baptist Church and retired from RJ Reynolds with 40 years of service. Mr. Stone enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to do projects for his church and enjoyed his mornings with his "biscuit group" at Bojangles. Mr. Stone was a great, honorable man who will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stone was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Vestal and her husband Jay Lee Vestal. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Patsy Phillips Stone; two children, Angela (David) Martin and Charles Julian "Shea" Stone; grandchildren, Joshua David Martin, Brittany (Matt) Thompson, Lindsey Ashton Stone, Braxton Brumfield and Holly Royall; great-grandchildren, Skylin Alexandra Lily Smith, Jackson Kirkley Thompson, and Beau Martin Thompson; two sisters, Brenda (Steve) Estep and Darlene (Sam) Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Chris Hauser officiating. Burial will follow at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Mr. Stone will be available for viewing Friday, Dec. 4th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday, Dec. 5th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 1336 Lone Hickory Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Pastor Chris Hauser, Dr. Anthony Kummer, Dr. Patricia Zekan, Ann Hauser and Cindy Swaim for the love, care, support and prayers during this difficult journey.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Stone family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.