Charles Douglas BUCKALEW, (57) of Houston, Texas, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Doug, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Newport, RI on April 7, 1964. He grew up in Winston-Salem, NC, attended the public schools and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1982.
Doug swam competitively from the age of 9 with Jim Richardson, a wonderful mentor, role model and head coach of the Winston-Salem Swim Team and for Reynolds High School. He went on to swim at North Carolina State University. In the summer of '85 he was invited to swim for a French team in Mulhouse, France where he also found his calling for sales and his first job with an Office Supply firm. Thus began a 30-year career mostly devoted to Medical Supply and Computer Software Sales.
After moving to Houston in the early nineties, Doug met, and in 1995 married, Marielle Spin. There he continued to work and helped parent their two children Nicholas and Emelia whom he loved dearly. They call him their best friend.
When he became Director and Head Coach of a non-profit Southern Texas Gulf Coast Association swim team, Doug was quoted as saying, "I dived back into the pool." His many friends remember him as "a big man with a hearty laugh and a big heart." He will be sorely missed.
Doug is survived by his children, Nicholas Moore Buckalew and Emelia Mary Buckalew of Houston, Texas. Also surviving him are his parents, Sherry and Vardaman Buckalew of Winston-Salem, NC.; a brother, Edward (Lisa) Buckalew of Peachtree City, GA.; niece and nephew Ian and Amy Buckalew; aunts Lysbeth Quackenbush and Susan Riddiford; uncle, Gregg (Mary Martin) Buckalew.
A brother, Jeffrey Buckalew, preceded him in death, as well as a sister-in-law, Corinne, and a nephew and niece, Jackson and Meriwether Buckalew.
Funeral arrangements in Houston are being formalized by Klein Funeral Home; a private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC, date to be determined.
Memorial gifts can be made to a local animal shelter or the charity of ones choosing.
Klein Funeral Home
16131 Champion's Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77379
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Klein Funeral Home - Champions
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Champions.
10 Entries
Your memory looms large in the minds of those that you touched. Young Matthew who bombed on the first morning of TAGS as a 10 yr old was a different swimmer after an hour of you counsel and encouragement Doug . What you and coach Phil have done for Matthew is immeasurable and he now sits on the cusp of selection to the senior British team as a 16 yr old having set national age group records already. ECS days rocked and we will forever be in your debt.
Alan ward
School
January 8, 2022
Dr. and Mrs. Buckalew I am broken hearted for your family. Condolences to you,your family and friends.
Joyce Jackson
December 14, 2021
Dougie was a client turned friend and I am in utter shock. Dougie became one of my first clients when I started working in Northwest Houston back in 2007. We love you Dougie and we will always remember your laugh and funny jokes! You made us laugh so hard sometimes tears would come out of my eyes. Thank you for the funny memories! The quotes I will never forget you saying to us were "Be open to recieve" and my favorite was always "Naaaaaaaaaa"... Haha! We will never forget you Dougie! The funny memories will live on here at the spa! Blessings
Rosanna
December 14, 2021
I am heartbroken to hear of Doug's passing. He was a joy to coach and even more of a joy to know as a friend in recent years...a big guy with an even bigger heart! My prayers for his family and friends.
Jim Richardson
Friend
December 13, 2021
Doug has played such an integral part in our daughter's success- he was an amazing coach and mentor. Ryan and I will miss him as our friend. Prayers for peace for Emilia and Nicholas.
Ryan & Stephanie Niles Family
Friend
December 13, 2021
I grew up with Doug at St Paul´s and RJR. What a nice guy he was. Prayers to all the family
Kim Warlick Parrish
December 13, 2021
I´m so sorry for your family´s loss. I will always remember Doug in High School at Reynolds ... he always had a big smile and a big heart! Prayers to all of you!
Kim Billings Crotts
School
December 13, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Doug's passing. I will always remember him from the swimming days at WSY. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.
Debbie DeBruhl Burns
December 13, 2021
I´ll never forget your deep laugh! You gave your heart and soul into teaching the kids swim. You´ll be forever remembered and missed!
Amanda Pritchard
December 13, 2021
Rest in Peace Coach Doug! The kids whose lives you were a part of and impacted with your guidance and coaching will live in them and they will share a part of you as they navigate this world both in and out of the water! RIP Boss!