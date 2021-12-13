Buckalew, Charles Douglas



April 7, 1964 - December 7, 2021



Charles Douglas BUCKALEW, (57) of Houston, Texas, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Doug, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Newport, RI on April 7, 1964. He grew up in Winston-Salem, NC, attended the public schools and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1982.



Doug swam competitively from the age of 9 with Jim Richardson, a wonderful mentor, role model and head coach of the Winston-Salem Swim Team and for Reynolds High School. He went on to swim at North Carolina State University. In the summer of '85 he was invited to swim for a French team in Mulhouse, France where he also found his calling for sales and his first job with an Office Supply firm. Thus began a 30-year career mostly devoted to Medical Supply and Computer Software Sales.



After moving to Houston in the early nineties, Doug met, and in 1995 married, Marielle Spin. There he continued to work and helped parent their two children Nicholas and Emelia whom he loved dearly. They call him their best friend.



When he became Director and Head Coach of a non-profit Southern Texas Gulf Coast Association swim team, Doug was quoted as saying, "I dived back into the pool." His many friends remember him as "a big man with a hearty laugh and a big heart." He will be sorely missed.



Doug is survived by his children, Nicholas Moore Buckalew and Emelia Mary Buckalew of Houston, Texas. Also surviving him are his parents, Sherry and Vardaman Buckalew of Winston-Salem, NC.; a brother, Edward (Lisa) Buckalew of Peachtree City, GA.; niece and nephew Ian and Amy Buckalew; aunts Lysbeth Quackenbush and Susan Riddiford; uncle, Gregg (Mary Martin) Buckalew.



A brother, Jeffrey Buckalew, preceded him in death, as well as a sister-in-law, Corinne, and a nephew and niece, Jackson and Meriwether Buckalew.



Funeral arrangements in Houston are being formalized by Klein Funeral Home; a private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC, date to be determined.



Memorial gifts can be made to a local animal shelter or the charity of ones choosing.



Klein Funeral Home



16131 Champion's Forest Drive



Houston, TX 77379



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.