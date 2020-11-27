Fishburne, Charles C.



August 24, 1919 - November 24, 2020



Charles C. Fishburne, 101, of Pittsboro, NC passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Pittsboro Christian Village. He was born August 24, 1919 in Columbia, SC to Francis Beatty and Anita Bellinger Fishburne. Charles graduated from Duke University in 1952, 2nd in his engineering class and was a Phi Beta Kappa. He served in the US Army during WWII. During his career, he was employed by Douglas Aircraft, Western Electric, Bell Laboratories, Fishburne Equipment Company, AMP, Inc. and Spencer's of Mount Airy. He was an Elder at Parkway Chapel and a Director at Pittsboro Christian Village. Charles loved the Lord, took delight in railroads, passenger trains as well as model trains. His father was a conductor for Southern Railway which sparked his interest. He also had compassion for Native Americans and read all he could find on Native Americans and as a boy made his own bow and arrows which he carried with him everywhere. He had a great concern for highway safety, presenting many solutions to state and local traffic departments (which were implemented) for revisions/additions to the roads around Winston-Salem to make them safer for all. Charles also spent much time on projects around the house, such as raking leaves, picking up sticks, doing many house remodels/additions, working on cars and teaching his children through these things.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Holton Fishburne and two siblings, Bellinger Fishburne and Francis Fishburne. Surviving are his wife, Jane Smith; children, Charles C. (Chip) Fishburne, Jr., Ginna Fishburne Patterson (Wes); Dana Fishburne Kwiatkowski (Dave); his grandchildren, Emily Markey, Drew Markey (Lauren Carroll), Molly Markey (Will Parham), Andrew McBryde, Allison Fishburne, Paul Kwiatkowski (Virginia), John Kwiatkowski (Kaitlyn), Amy Kwiatkowski, and Wes Patterson, Jr. (Jessica); and two great-grandchildren, Johanna Patterson and Milo Parham. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Pittsboro Christian Village Benevolent Fund, 1825 East Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312.



