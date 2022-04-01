Clark, Charles Robert "Bob"



June 6, 1927 - March 27, 2022



Musician, teacher, band leader, mentor, veteran, husband, father, and grandfather, Charles Robert "Bob" Clark passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family March 27, 2022.



Bob leaves behind Marion Clark, the love of his life and wife of 68 years, and his five children, Helen Clark (Jefferson Boyer), Robby Clark (Diane), Kathy Clark, Rebecca Clark (Jeff Mills), and Brett Clark (Stephanie), four grandchildren, Ambien and Jairus Mitchell and Caroline and Ben Clark, countless students and a community band that he loved dearly.



Bob studied tuba at Peabody Conservatory, received his undergraduate from High Point University, and his Master's of Arts in music from Appalachian State University.



Bob picked up playing tuba from his dad and excelled to such a degree he was recruited to play with the N.C. Symphony at age 14, becoming its youngest member. He performed principal tuba in the US Army Field Band during the Korean War and with the Fort Wayne Indiana Philharmonic. In addition to playing with the Greensboro and Charlotte Symphonies, the Ringling Brothers Circus Band, and the Ice Capades, he spent 27 years playing with the Winston-Salem Symphony.



He was invited to teach band by Captain James Harper in Lenoir, and there he discovered his love of teaching. While teaching band at too many public schools to name in Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties, he taught tuba and lower brass at UNCSA and started their community music program. He taught at the NC Governor's School, the Cannon Summer Music Camp, High Point University, UNCG, Wake Forest University, and Appalachian State University.



Throughout his career he conducted various Moravian bands in Forsyth County, ultimately landing at Oak Grove Moravian Church, which became Bob and Marion's home church. In 1977 he founded the Winston-Salem Community Band, which he conducted until the start of the pandemic in 2020.



Honors received throughout his career include the Moravian Music Foundation's James V. Salzwedel Award for Excellence in Church Music, the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity's Orpheus Award, induction into the NC Bandmasters Hall of Fame, and a music scholarship in his name at ASU's Hayes School of Music.



Teaching and conducting brought him the greatest joy of his life and so did his many students, colleagues and band members. Many former students are now teachers themselves, utilizing the "Clarkisms" he passed on to them, a collection of sayings with accompanying teaching principles, leaving an enduring legacy.



Bob's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 2, 2pm at Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Robert Clark Scholarship in Tuba/Euphonium Studies C/O Hayes School of Music, 813 Rivers St., ASU, Boone, NC 28608. Or walk a dog, fish in a stream, and toot a horn in his honor.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 1, 2022.