Charles Junior Davis
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Davis, Charles Junior

April 27, 1946 - September 11, 2021

Charles Junior Davis, 75, passed from earth to reward on September 11, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on April 27, 1946 in Walkertown, North Carolina to the late Arthur William Davis and Rosa Mae Davis. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Home
822 Carl Russell Avevnue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
May you R.I.P my friend, May your family grieve their loss , But celebrate the life you lived .
Bernard Washington
Friend
September 18, 2021
