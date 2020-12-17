Menu
Charles Edward Fishel Sr.
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Fishel, Sr., Charles Edward

December 2, 1938 - December 11, 2020

Charles Edward Fishel, Sr., 82, beloved husband of 55 years to Jeanette Ann Welborn Fishel, went to be with his heavenly father at Forsyth Medical Center on December 11, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1938 to Robah Fishel and Pearl Essic Fishel in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Charles honored his country by serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After coming home from the war, he went to work for Brayton International Furniture Company in High Point, N.C., where he was a head inspector. His last place of employment was working as a security officer at the Hanes Mall, in Winston, N.C., where he still worked for a few days a week.

He served as minister of music at Wayside Baptist Church in Lietersburg, Maryland, where his wife, Ann was a helpful assistant to him. Upon returning from Maryland, Charles began pastoring Christ Memorial Baptist Church, in High Point, N.C., while continuing to work at Brayton Furniture Company. Years later, he became a vibrant part of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, in Lexington, N.C. where he served as the minister of music.

He was a loving husband to Ann, and father to his sons, Charles (Chuck) Edward Fishel Jr., Adrian Zane Fishel, and Jason David Fishel, as well as a wonderful "Papaw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Ann Welborn Fishel, his father, Robah Fishel, his mother, Pearl Essic Fishel, a sister, Levelle Fishel, his other sister, Wilma Essic, and one of his brothers Mickey Fishel. Surviving him is his son, Charles Edward Fishel, Jr., and his children Bayleigh Fishel Braun, and Crofton Jagger Fishel, his son Adrian Zane Fishel, his wife Amy Fishel, and their children Camille Fishel Hall and Claudia Noelle Fishel, his youngest son Jason David Fishel, and his children Destinee Dawn Paschal and Dalton David Brody Fishel, and his great-grandchildren Nataleigh Grace Willard, Kason Reid Braun, and Easton Lee Paschal. He is also survived by his brother, R.J. Fishel and his wife Leonna Fishel.

The family will be receiving guests on Friday, December 19, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm for both Charles and his beloved wife, Ann, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, in Lexington, N.C. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Ben Farrell and Pastor Zane Fishel officiating. There will be a graveside service to follow at Reedy Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Reedy Creek Baptist Church
Lexington, NC
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Reedy Creek Baptist Church
Lexington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Charles was funny and fun to be around..My husband and I spent several years traveling with Charles and brother-in-law Jimmy Welborn. They were fun times but also serious as we sang our praises to the Lord while our quartet was traveling to the glory of God!! Charles and Ann will be greatly missed and am sure he and my husband are singing around the throne together now! Can't wait to join them!
Peggy Merritt
Friend
December 19, 2020
With our deepest sympathy Zane Love and Prayers. Dennis and Vicky Inman
Dennis Inman
December 17, 2020
To all Charles family and you Jimmy and all your families I send my symphony and love and prayers to you all!! I have known Charles and Ann for many years and we traveled several years singing together along with my beloved husband.. they both will be greatly missed. I cherish to times we all spent together!! Peggy Merritt
Peggy merritt
December 17, 2020
