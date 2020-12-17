Fishel, Sr., Charles Edward
December 2, 1938 - December 11, 2020
Charles Edward Fishel, Sr., 82, beloved husband of 55 years to Jeanette Ann Welborn Fishel, went to be with his heavenly father at Forsyth Medical Center on December 11, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1938 to Robah Fishel and Pearl Essic Fishel in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Charles honored his country by serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After coming home from the war, he went to work for Brayton International Furniture Company in High Point, N.C., where he was a head inspector. His last place of employment was working as a security officer at the Hanes Mall, in Winston, N.C., where he still worked for a few days a week.
He served as minister of music at Wayside Baptist Church in Lietersburg, Maryland, where his wife, Ann was a helpful assistant to him. Upon returning from Maryland, Charles began pastoring Christ Memorial Baptist Church, in High Point, N.C., while continuing to work at Brayton Furniture Company. Years later, he became a vibrant part of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, in Lexington, N.C. where he served as the minister of music.
He was a loving husband to Ann, and father to his sons, Charles (Chuck) Edward Fishel Jr., Adrian Zane Fishel, and Jason David Fishel, as well as a wonderful "Papaw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Ann Welborn Fishel, his father, Robah Fishel, his mother, Pearl Essic Fishel, a sister, Levelle Fishel, his other sister, Wilma Essic, and one of his brothers Mickey Fishel. Surviving him is his son, Charles Edward Fishel, Jr., and his children Bayleigh Fishel Braun, and Crofton Jagger Fishel, his son Adrian Zane Fishel, his wife Amy Fishel, and their children Camille Fishel Hall and Claudia Noelle Fishel, his youngest son Jason David Fishel, and his children Destinee Dawn Paschal and Dalton David Brody Fishel, and his great-grandchildren Nataleigh Grace Willard, Kason Reid Braun, and Easton Lee Paschal. He is also survived by his brother, R.J. Fishel and his wife Leonna Fishel.
The family will be receiving guests on Friday, December 19, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm for both Charles and his beloved wife, Ann, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, in Lexington, N.C. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Ben Farrell and Pastor Zane Fishel officiating. There will be a graveside service to follow at Reedy Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.