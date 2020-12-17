Charles was funny and fun to be around..My husband and I spent several years traveling with Charles and brother-in-law Jimmy Welborn. They were fun times but also serious as we sang our praises to the Lord while our quartet was traveling to the glory of God!! Charles and Ann will be greatly missed and am sure he and my husband are singing around the throne together now! Can't wait to join them!

Peggy Merritt Friend December 19, 2020