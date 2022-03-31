Griffin, Charles Ronald *Ron*
October 4, 1946 - March 29, 2022
Ron Griffin, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 29 at his home after a brief and intense battle with cancer. Ron is survived by his family, Bitsy, Brandon, Joe, Levi and Elliot.
Ron served in the military after graduating from Baylor, and then returned to Baylor for a master's degree. Ron began his career in masonry with General Portland Cement and retired from Pine Hall Brick in 2012. After retirement, Ron sold real estate with Coldwell Banker Advantage.
Celebration of Ron's Life: April 23 at 2:00, College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Amedisys Foundation. www.amedisys.com/about/foundation
