Charles Ronald "Ron" Griffin
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Knotts Funeral Homes - Chapel Hill
113 N. Graham St.
Chapel Hill, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
College Park Baptist Church
Griffin, Charles Ronald *Ron*

October 4, 1946 - March 29, 2022

Ron Griffin, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 29 at his home after a brief and intense battle with cancer. Ron is survived by his family, Bitsy, Brandon, Joe, Levi and Elliot.

Ron served in the military after graduating from Baylor, and then returned to Baylor for a master's degree. Ron began his career in masonry with General Portland Cement and retired from Pine Hall Brick in 2012. After retirement, Ron sold real estate with Coldwell Banker Advantage.

Celebration of Ron's Life: April 23 at 2:00, College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Amedisys Foundation. www.amedisys.com/about/foundation.

Knott's Funeral Home

114 N. Graham Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
College Park Baptist Church
1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Knotts Funeral Homes - Chapel Hill
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.