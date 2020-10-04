Phillips, Charles Joseph
October 21, 1959 - September 24, 2020
Charles Joseph Phillips, 60, went to be with our Lord and Savior September 24, 2020. Born October 21, 1959 in Charlotte NC to Josephine (Josie) and Floyd Phillips.
Charles spent the majority of his life growing up in Winston Salem NC. He loved playing football for the Tiny Demons from the Jr Pee Wees all the way up to the Varsity level. While attending R J Reynolds High School, Charles discovered a passion for Scuba Diving.
"Charlie," known best by his friends, was a highly intelligent person. He was very successful academically and professionally. He graduated from Lees McCrae and Appalachian State with a Bachelors degree in Information Technology. He was employed in Winston Salem at Booke and Company and Sara Lee in the IT field.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Leigh Phillips Jr and maternal and paternal grandparents and many loving pets. Survived by his daughter, Kathryn Diane of Barrie, Ontario Canada, loving Mother Josie Phillips of Winston Salem NC, brother F Leigh Phillips III(Meg) of Lighthouse Pt, Fl, sister Laura Phillips (Andrew)of Winston Salem NC, nieces Ryleigh and Abbey, nephew Taylor of Lighthouse Point, Fl , many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19, the very disease that took Charles' life. Online condolences can be made at Salem Funeral and Cremation, www.salemfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either First Presbyterian Church 300 N Cherry St Winston Salem NC 27101 or The Forsyth Humane Society 5570 Sturmer Park Circle Winston Salem NC 27105.
2 Corinthians 4:16-18
"So we do not lose heart, though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that's are unseen."
Salem Funeral & Cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106