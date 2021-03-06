Lawrence, Charles Solomon
February 13, 1927 - March 4, 2021
Charles Solomon Lawrence, of Winston-Salem, passed away March 4, 2021. He was born in Winston-Salem on February 13, 1927, son of Dr. Charles Solomon Lawrence and Alice George Lawrence. Mr. Lawrence was a longtime member and elder of Shallowford Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1944 and upon graduation volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Thompson destroyer-minesweeper 38 during World War II. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled in college and graduated from N.C. State University in 1951. He worked for several textile companies beginning with The Duplan Corp. and retired from Schneider Industries in 1992.
Charlie had a lifelong love of music, particularly Big Band. He always had an appropriate tune or lyric for any situation. Although Charlie was a loyal Presbyterian, he enjoyed playing in the Moravian band for many years.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia White Lawrence. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Susan L. Crittenden (David), daughter Mary L. Kirk (Stephen), and son Charles S. Lawrence Jr. (fiancée Brenda Powers); five grandchildren, Sarah C. Fuller (Andrew), Kathryn C. Appel (Tyler), Matthew D. Crittenden (fiancée Sarah White), Elizabeth K. Jin (Peter), and Rebecca F. Kirk; great-grandsons Ruben Andrew Fuller, Jonah Seth Fuller, Aaron Robert Fuller and Ezra Vincent Jin. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Salem Cemetery with Laura-Lee Jones officiating. Please follow COVID-19 protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023 or the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.