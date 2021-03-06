Menu
Charles Solomon Lawrence
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Reynolds High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Lawrence, Charles Solomon

February 13, 1927 - March 4, 2021

Charles Solomon Lawrence, of Winston-Salem, passed away March 4, 2021. He was born in Winston-Salem on February 13, 1927, son of Dr. Charles Solomon Lawrence and Alice George Lawrence. Mr. Lawrence was a longtime member and elder of Shallowford Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1944 and upon graduation volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Thompson destroyer-minesweeper 38 during World War II. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled in college and graduated from N.C. State University in 1951. He worked for several textile companies beginning with The Duplan Corp. and retired from Schneider Industries in 1992.

Charlie had a lifelong love of music, particularly Big Band. He always had an appropriate tune or lyric for any situation. Although Charlie was a loyal Presbyterian, he enjoyed playing in the Moravian band for many years.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia White Lawrence. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Susan L. Crittenden (David), daughter Mary L. Kirk (Stephen), and son Charles S. Lawrence Jr. (fiancée Brenda Powers); five grandchildren, Sarah C. Fuller (Andrew), Kathryn C. Appel (Tyler), Matthew D. Crittenden (fiancée Sarah White), Elizabeth K. Jin (Peter), and Rebecca F. Kirk; great-grandsons Ruben Andrew Fuller, Jonah Seth Fuller, Aaron Robert Fuller and Ezra Vincent Jin. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Salem Cemetery with Laura-Lee Jones officiating. Please follow COVID-19 protocols.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023 or the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for you years of dedication and support of Shallowford. You always made me feel like a welcomed member of the congregation. Mari Jo
Mari Jo Turner
March 9, 2021
Prayers headed that way for comfort knowing he's in arms of the Lord,from the White family in Dallas,Texas
James Vogler White
March 7, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. Lawrence. He was such a kind man nd a great conversationalist. I feel anyone that had the pleasure of knowing Mr Lawrence is feeling a tremendous loss now, but, he is free and living it up above. Mary, Susan and Charlie - you have my condolences. I´m so sorry!
Linda Gutierrez
March 7, 2021
Your dad was the greatest! Always had a smile and kind words for us! He was a GREAT trumpet player! May God comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Janet Davis, Brittany Thomas, Gene and Shirley Hauser
March 6, 2021
Our lives were made richer because of Charlie!
Joyce and Stephen
March 6, 2021
