Leak, Rev. Dr. Charles W.
August 4, 1932 - January 6, 2022
Rev. Dr. Charles W. Leak was born August 4, 1932 to the late Luther Noah Leak and Dessie Taylor Leak in Wadesboro, NC – Anson County. He departed this life on January 6, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Rev. Leak was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Josephine Lindsey and Annie Bell Reed; three brothers, Willie Leak, Robert Leak and Luther Leak, who are now rejoicing that they are together again; and two sons, Ervin Rice and Gregory Evans. Rev. Leak was a devoted minister of the gospel. He began his ministry at First Calvary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Dr. W.L. Wilson; where he received his license to preach the gospel in 1967. He then went on to Pastor the following churches: Swannanoa Baptist Church, Phillips Chapel Baptist Church, Solid Rock Baptist Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Rev. Leak had a gentle, humble and caring nature about him that he shared with all he encountered. He is well known and respected throughout NC, SC, Virginia, Chicago, Illinois and numerous other states. He was a preacher's preacher! Whenever you saw Rev. Leak, he had a smile on his face and always had words to say that would put a smile on the face of others. He always had a joke, especially about the waves in his hair and getting seasick from rubbing them. Rev. Leak loved God, even in the midst of adversity. He knew where his help came from and who he owed all praise to. Rev Leak loved his family, friends, bonus children and grandchildren and even his enemies. He will truly be missed. Rev. Leak's legacy will be forever honored and cherished by his loving wife, Olivia Evans Leak of the home; his daughter, Tanya (Napoleon) Leak-Sligh; two sons, Chris Leak and Maurice T. Evans; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; his mother-in-law, Bernice Evans; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Rouse and Linda Evans of Winston-Salem, and Vernell Johnson of SC; one brother-in-law, Ronnie Evans of Winston Salem; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many bonus children and grandchildren, friends, as well as Sons and Daughters of the Gospel whom he loved and cherished. Many thanks and gratitude to his marvelous caregiver, Ms. Karen Conrad who touched his life daily. Also special thanks to Charlene, Freda and Carol from Trellis. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. He will then lie in state from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church at 3010 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery at 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury NC at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.