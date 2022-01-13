Praise the Lord! To sister Olivia and family, Let not your heart be troubled, but look unto the hills from whence cometh your help; your help will come from the Lord to give you strength to keep living! Remember, Jesus promise that he would never leave you or forsake you! Jesus is present with you in the absence of your loved one . Love, Peace, and Joy! In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Rev. Virginia Wofford January 14, 2022