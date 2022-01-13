Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Dr. Charles W. Leak
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Leak, Rev. Dr. Charles W.

August 4, 1932 - January 6, 2022

Rev. Dr. Charles W. Leak was born August 4, 1932 to the late Luther Noah Leak and Dessie Taylor Leak in Wadesboro, NC – Anson County. He departed this life on January 6, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Rev. Leak was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Josephine Lindsey and Annie Bell Reed; three brothers, Willie Leak, Robert Leak and Luther Leak, who are now rejoicing that they are together again; and two sons, Ervin Rice and Gregory Evans. Rev. Leak was a devoted minister of the gospel. He began his ministry at First Calvary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Dr. W.L. Wilson; where he received his license to preach the gospel in 1967. He then went on to Pastor the following churches: Swannanoa Baptist Church, Phillips Chapel Baptist Church, Solid Rock Baptist Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Rev. Leak had a gentle, humble and caring nature about him that he shared with all he encountered. He is well known and respected throughout NC, SC, Virginia, Chicago, Illinois and numerous other states. He was a preacher's preacher! Whenever you saw Rev. Leak, he had a smile on his face and always had words to say that would put a smile on the face of others. He always had a joke, especially about the waves in his hair and getting seasick from rubbing them. Rev. Leak loved God, even in the midst of adversity. He knew where his help came from and who he owed all praise to. Rev Leak loved his family, friends, bonus children and grandchildren and even his enemies. He will truly be missed. Rev. Leak's legacy will be forever honored and cherished by his loving wife, Olivia Evans Leak of the home; his daughter, Tanya (Napoleon) Leak-Sligh; two sons, Chris Leak and Maurice T. Evans; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; his mother-in-law, Bernice Evans; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Rouse and Linda Evans of Winston-Salem, and Vernell Johnson of SC; one brother-in-law, Ronnie Evans of Winston Salem; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many bonus children and grandchildren, friends, as well as Sons and Daughters of the Gospel whom he loved and cherished. Many thanks and gratitude to his marvelous caregiver, Ms. Karen Conrad who touched his life daily. Also special thanks to Charlene, Freda and Carol from Trellis. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. He will then lie in state from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church at 3010 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery at 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury NC at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
15
Funeral service
Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church
3010 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord, what a awesome pastor and man of God. RIH Rev Leak, your work on earth is done, wear your crown of jewels. My condolences to his family. God Speed
Lila McDowell
Other
February 14, 2022
My heart is heavy. I'm miss you brother-in-law.
Linda Evans
January 14, 2022
Prayers & condolences to Chris & entire family - God will provide
Rev George & Gloria Gray & Family
January 14, 2022
I am lost for words... But i just want to say you will be dearly missed and we Love you. I want to Thank you again for being there and being supportive of my son through all these years. May God Bless! Rest In Peace...
LaParrish Reid
January 14, 2022
Praise the Lord! To sister Olivia and family, Let not your heart be troubled, but look unto the hills from whence cometh your help; your help will come from the Lord to give you strength to keep living! Remember, Jesus promise that he would never leave you or forsake you! Jesus is present with you in the absence of your loved one . Love, Peace, and Joy! In the Name of Jesus. Amen.
Rev. Virginia Wofford
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Darlene Jones Dumas
Other
January 13, 2022
Delores Lomax
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results