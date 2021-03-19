Menu
Charles Wayne "Jeep" Marsh
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Marsh, Charles Wayne "Jeep"

March 17, 1930 - March 14, 2021

Charles Wayne "Jeep" Marsh, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 17, 1930 in Surry County to the late Millard and Jenny Brintle Marsh. Charles grew up in White Plains and was often called by the nickname "Jeep" by the older boys in the neighborhood. Eugene the Jeep was a character from the 1936 cartoon "Popeye" who was recognized as fearless and endlessly adventurous, qualities Charles carried throughout his life. In the late 1940's Charles went to work in Detroit, Michigan at the Chrysler Corp. Charles served proudly overseas in the US Army during the Korean War. After the war, Charles returned to Surry County and attended Winston-Salem Barber School. He was a barber for over 60 years in Winston-Salem, working at College Village, Thruway Barber Shop and Ardmore Barber Shop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Marsh. Charles is survived by his son, David C. Marsh, his daughter-in-law, Janet M. Marsh and grandson, Stewart M. Marsh. The family appreciates the care Charles received at South Fork and the ICU at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. We would also like to thank the neighbors, family and friends who helped him live independently for years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Mount Airy Honor Guard VFW 285, Pine Ridge Trail, Pinnacle, NC 27043, with whom Charles served for many years, or the Eldora Ruritan Club, 2708 Ararat Rd., Ararat, NC 27007, in which he was a proud member. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.
The family is in our thoughts and prayers. Jeep was a kind, courteous, and caring gentleman. We will miss him.
Leon & Darlene Haynes
March 31, 2021
