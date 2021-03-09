Ross, Charles Richard
June 25, 1944 - March 5, 2021
Charles Richard Ross, 75, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on March 5, 2021. Richard was born on June 25, 1944 to Charles Irwin Ross and Mary Elizabeth Snellgrove Ross in Cumberland County. A gifted businessman, Richard got his start at Sears where he worked his way up to Regional Sales Manager. Later, he helped start the Installed Sales Division of Lowes Home Improvements and rose to the level of Director before retiring. He had a motivational way about him, encouraging others through acts of support and words of wisdom. Richard was a member of Cokesbury UMC in Steadman, NC and a member of the Elks Lodge in Fayetteville. He enjoyed designing and building homes for his own family and as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. More than anything, Richard was a man of strong faith who dearly loved his family. Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Diane Prosser. Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Greenway Ross; daughters, Tammy Ross Neal (Kevin) and Catherine Lynn Stone; grandchildren, Lauren E. Stone, Richard F. Strickland, Heather R. Malone (Teddy), Brandon W. Motsinger and Kevin Leo Neal; great-grandchildren, Teddy and Ethan Malone; brother, James Ronald Ross; sister, Cindy Taylor (Roy); nieces, Tiffany and Tracy; and nephew, Wesley Prosser; as well as a large extended family and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Clemmons First Baptist Church. A graveside committal will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Teddy Malone. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
