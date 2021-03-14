Schaffernoth, Charles (Charley)
November 6, 1934 - March 1, 2021
Charles Joseph Schaffernoth (Sr.) (Known to friends as Charley) passed away on Monday March 1, 2021. He died at his home in Clemmons, NC that he shared with his wife Gladys for over 20 years. Gladys proceeded Charley's passing in April of 2020. He was 86 years old and was born in Ringoes, NJ. and he grew up in Springfield, New Jersey. Charley graduated in May of 1952 from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School in Springfield, New Jersey. Charley was an excellent high school baseball player and after high school, was drafted into the White Sox organization and began playing minor league baseball in 1953. He met the love of his life, Gladys Harvin, in January 1957 at a party where he swept her off her feet by singing her a song, while playing the guitar.
Charley & Gladys got married later that year in November (11/23/57) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chatham, NJ and shortly after that, was called to serve his country in the U.S. Army. After faithfully serving his country, Charley went to work for Gladys' father learning the screw machine business.
The couple moved their family to Winston-Salem, NC in 1964 and raised a family of 4 boys, who all went on to graduate college and have successful careers in business. They later moved to Clemmons, NC in 1984 and became founding members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. Charley enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. He was always the former competitive athlete, which was evident when playing in many "Father & Son" golf tournaments with any of his four sons. He could always be counted on to make the pressure filled 10-foot putt. One of the favorite memories of his sons, was Charley playing football with them in the backyard when they were growing up. He played quarterback for both teams and enjoyed watching the boys run for the deep throw! Charley was always the eternal optimist. His legacy is the large family that he and Gladys built over 62 years of marriage, which at the time of his death included 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Charley is survived by his sons: Charles Jr. & Robin Schaffernoth of Carmel, IN; Robert and Tammy Schaffernoth of Snellville, GA; Thomas and Connie Schaffernoth of Redwood City, CA; Andrew and Irina Schaffernoth of Richmond, VA; Brother Dale Schaffernoth of Chattanooga, TN; & brother Joe (deceased) & his wife Pat of Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Charley will be cremated and his ashes will be placed in a Columbarium (Niche 23 in Console #1) at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC, along with the ashes of his wife Gladys. The memorial service for Charley will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, to honor Charley's memory, the family asks that donations be made in his name, to your favorite charity
.
