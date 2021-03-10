Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles R. Shook Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Shook, Sr., Charles R.

December 8, 1930 - March 8, 2021

Mr. Charles R. Shook, Sr., 90, of Winston-Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021. Charles was born December 8, 1930 and grew up in Asheville, NC. He graduated from Lee Edwards High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Juanita Henderson, and later married her in 1951. Charles then served in the US Navy, after which he graduated from NC State with a major in Engineering. He retired from AT&T at age 57. Charles will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita H. Shook; three older brothers, Lawrence, Paul, and Glen; and two older sisters, Ruth Hampton and Evelyn Whitton. He is succeeded by his son, Charles R. Shook, Jr. and his daughter, Mary Ellen Shook. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Edmonds officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss Christy. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Diane Warren
March 11, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Christy. I´m glad I got to meet your Dad. Rest in peace Mr. Shook...
Tina Young
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results