Shook, Sr., Charles R.
December 8, 1930 - March 8, 2021
Mr. Charles R. Shook, Sr., 90, of Winston-Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021. Charles was born December 8, 1930 and grew up in Asheville, NC. He graduated from Lee Edwards High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Juanita Henderson, and later married her in 1951. Charles then served in the US Navy, after which he graduated from NC State with a major in Engineering. He retired from AT&T at age 57. Charles will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita H. Shook; three older brothers, Lawrence, Paul, and Glen; and two older sisters, Ruth Hampton and Evelyn Whitton. He is succeeded by his son, Charles R. Shook, Jr. and his daughter, Mary Ellen Shook. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Edmonds officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.