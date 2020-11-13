Stovall, Charles Stradley
November 18, 1940 - November 9, 2020
Mr. Charles Stradley Stovall, 79, of Bermuda Run, NC, entered the more immediate presence of our Savior after a sudden illness on Monday, November 9, 2020. Charles was the son of the late Julian Baird and Frances Watkins Stovall. He was born in Granville County on November 18, 1940, and lived in Oxford, NC, during his childhood until he graduated from Wake Forest University in 1963. Following graduation, Charles served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army for two years, where he was stationed in Fort Stewart, GA. He worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in marketing and sales for 34 years until his retirement as senior account manager in 1999. Charles was a member of Clemmons Moravian Church for thirty six-years, where he served on the Board of Trustees and the Child Services Committee. He also served on the board of the Clemmons Fire Department for almost forty years. Most of all, Charles cherished spending time with his family, playing golf and watching sports, especially the Demon Deacons. Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rebecca Sue "Susie" Johnson; his daughter, Suzanne Mann (John) of Advance, NC, and their daughters Ashton and Alexis; a son, Chip Stovall (Carol) of Overland Park, KS, and their children Anna and Charlie; one sister, Ann Stovall Ruff of Memphis, TN; and numerous cousins. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14 at Clemmons Moravian Church with the Reverend Christopher Thore officiating. The family requests that memorials be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, PO Box 730, Clemmons, NC, 27012. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.