Swaim, Charles Edward
April 2, 1937 - December 31, 2021
Mr. Charles Edward "Ed" Swaim went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born April 2, 1937, in Davidson County, to the late Charles Ray Swaim and Lucille Allen Swaim. Ed grew up in Thomasville and attended Unity Methodist Church. He graduated from Thomasville High School in 1955 and attended the Harris Advertising School of Art in Nashville, TN. He served six years in the Army National Guard and had a 20-year career at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, in the Graphic Arts Department. Ed was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 56 years, Sarah Lynn Swaim. He leaves behind a daughter, Regina Swaim King (Richard) and grandson, Christian; brothers, Richard Swaim (Jane) Cincinnati, Ohio, Steve Swaim (Debbie) Thomasville, NC, Mark Swaim (Susan) Mesa, Arizona; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Ed was a loving and devoted husband and father. The family attended church together (First UCC and Waughtown Baptist Church). The family holds dear many memories of Ed's love, his good nature, work ethic, humbleness, joy of life, selflessness, and faith in God. Ed's God-given artistic ability was a huge part of his life, first nurtured by his mother showing him how to draw a songbird. After retirement, Ed continued his love for art, creating many paintings of Old Salem, landscapes, people, and wildlife. Ed's love of nature is prevalent in his artwork, and he often described scenes in nature with such vivid imagery and details often unnoticed by others. Ed had two paintings selected for inclusion in the North Carolina Wildlife Calendar (1990 and 2015) and was commissioned for artworks by others. Two of Ed's favorite artists were Robert B. Dance and N. C. Wyeth. Ed was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed his cherished blueberries, figs, and scuppernongs. Other hobbies included time with family, friends, exercise, photography, birdwatching, Atlantic Beach, hunting, fishing, playing harmonica, clogging, and bluegrass music. Ed joined West Side Baptist in 2021 with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson and spent the last two years of his life living with them. They cherish this time and saw firsthand his determination, love, faith, and God at work. The family is extremely grateful to: Trellis (Cindy, Laura, Madeline, Charlene, Mary, Beverly, Frances, KBR) for such compassionate and loving care; Dr. Robert Kelly; family; friends; West Side Baptist Church and Pastor Christa Warise, and you will forever be imprinted in their hearts and memories. Funeral services will be held at West Side Baptist Church at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, with Rev. Christa Warise officiating. Interment will follow at Waughtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or West Side Baptist Church, 595 South Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 4, 2022.