Charlie Anderson Booth, 75, went home to be with the Lord Monday afternoon, December 14, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Charlie was born on December 27, 1944 in Stokes County to the late Ed and Sarah Elizabeth Jackson Booth. He was retired from Stokes-Reynolds Hospital with 30 years of service. Charlie was a member at Calvary Hill Baptist Church. He was always willing to give a helping hand. Charlie enjoyed hunting, playing music, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sarah Smart Booth; stepson; BJ Wray (Mackensie); grandson, Carson Wray; 4 sisters; and a brother.
There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Van Veen officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
