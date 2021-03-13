Dillon, Charlotte Garst
September 20, 1931 - March 3, 2021
Charlotte Garst Dillon was called home to be with her LORD on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a short hospitalization. She was born on September 20, 1931 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Roy Cundiff Garst and Pernie Bolton Garst. The oldest of two children, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Reverend Lewis Garst. Charlotte graduated from Lewis Gale High School in Salem, Virginia in 1949. After working for Sears in Roanoke, Virginia, she married Alfred M. Dillon from Leaksville, NC, a 2nd Lt in the US Army. Charlotte resumed her career when the children were grown, and she retired from Sears. The family was stationed in many locations with the US Army during the marriage of 68 years and were able to travel extensively in the US and other parts of the world. Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother to her four children, Patricia Dillon (Jim), Carolyn Dillon, David Dillon (Beverly), and Sandra Dillon Yarnall (Richard) and two granddaughters, Virginia Dillon and Kelin Dillon. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Clemmons, NC. Charlotte taught Sunday School, was a member of the WMU and was an active participant in many church activities. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and gardening. Charlotte was loved by her family and all those who knew her. She will be interred in the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC with a graveside service for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Clemmons, NC, or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
