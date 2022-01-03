Menu
Cheryl Ann Hadsell
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Hadsell, Cheryl Ann

November 26, 1947 - December 31, 2021

Cheryl Ann Hadsell, age 74, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her residence.

She was born November 26, 1947, to the late Harold Richard Barnes and Adonna Ruth Barnes.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wayne Hadsell, Sr., of the residence, who loved her dearly; son, Wayne Hadsell, Jr.; daughters, Kristina Ann Bryan and her husband, Paul and Devona Michelle Gazzo and her husband, Michael; brother, Larry Richard Barnes; step-sisters, Karen Waters and Marsha Piercy; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother, Eleanor Sue (Kelly) Gregory; step-brother, Rick Kelly, and great-grandson, Tobias Futch.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Beulahland Baptist Church Cemetery in Pilot Mountain, NC officiated by Pastor Daniel Ritchey. Visitation at Cox Needham will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hadsell family. Online condolence can be made at www.coxneedham.com.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 West Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
