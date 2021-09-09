Menu
Chester Hillery Marshall
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Marshall, Chester Hillery

September 17, 1925 - September 7, 2021

Chester Hillery Marshall went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 7th. He would have been 96 years old on September 17, 2021. Born in September 1925, Chester was the 4th and last surviving child of William Burley and Bertie Frances Tuttle Marshall. Sisters Mae Hull and Cleva White and brother Bill preceded him in death. A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Chester was drafted into the Army soon after his 18th birthday. Initially deferred until crops were gathered, he served in the European theater during 1944 and '45. After returning from the war, Chester worked for R. J. Reynolds for more than 30 years until he retired. In August 1946, Chester married Jean Reeves and was the father of two children, Bonnie and Larry, both of Atlanta, Georgia. Chester remarried after Jean's death to Ruby Shields. Ruby passed away during July 2015. Chester had three grandchildren, Catherine Strigle, Caroline Hand, both of Cumming, Georgia and Zachry Marshall of Tampa, Florida and four great-grandchildren. Chester was a devout Christian and an early member of Marshall Baptist Church, where he served terms as a deacon and as church treasurer. Chester loved barbeque, bluegrass music and good tomatoes, which he was known for growing. Visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall on Friday, September 10th from 6:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held at Marshall Baptist Church on Saturday, September 11th at 11:00 am. The family requests that any donations be made to Joy Ranch of Hillsville, Virginia or to Marshall Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Rural Hall, NC
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Marshall Baptist Church
NC
Bonnie and family, I am so sadden to hear of the passing of your father. I have so many fond memories of your family growing up at Marshall Baptist. I have you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie McBride Johnson
September 9, 2021
