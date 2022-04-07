Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Chester Durham Swan
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ulmer Funeral Home - Carthage
1208 S. Garrison
Carthage, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral
Apr, 9 2022
11:00a.m.
Home Moravian Church Sanctuary
Swan, Chester Durham

Chester Durham Swan, 76, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at home in Carthage, Missouri. Chester was born November 10, 1945, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Chester W. Swan and Antoinette Barrow Swan. He graduated with the class of 1964 from Gray High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Chester then attended Gardner Webb and Georgia Southern. He was a member of the Home Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Chester enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a die-hard Chiefs and Cardinals fan. Chester worked for Goodyear and Wingfoot for 30 years in sales. While he served his country in the United States Marine Corps, he worked nights in the Royals press box in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chester was united in marriage to Janis Waynick on February 23, 2001, at the historic Carthage Courthouse in Carthage, Missouri; she survives.

Chester is survived by his wife, Janis Swan; one brother, Donald T. Swan of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Katherine Swan Osborne of Kernersville, NC; two brothers-in-law, Mike Waynick of Carthage, Missouri, and Gary Waynick and wife, Janis, of Wisconsin; two nieces, four nephews, and their spouses.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Chester W. and Antoinette Swan, and brother, David Swan.

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Ulmer Funeral Home in Carthage, Missouri. Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on April 9, 2022 in Home Moravian Church Sanctuary, with inurnment following the service in God's Acre Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC.

Memorials may be made to Home Moravian Church and the Salem Band.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Home Moravian Church Sanctuary
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ulmer Funeral Home - Carthage
