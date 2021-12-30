Menu
Christina Sheree Davis Gaines
FUNERAL HOME
Gilmore Funeral Services
1609 N Liberty St.
Winston Salem, NC
Gaines

Winston-Salem - Funeral service for Christina Sheree Davis Gaines will be conducted 1:00 Friday, December 31, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is from 12-1. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Dec
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Gilmore Funeral Services
To Christopher Thomas and Family: Condolences and prayers that GOD will wrap his loving arms around you and comfort everyone of you with His perfect peace. Be encouraged and know that GOD loved her more for she's in His care. GOD Bless Julie Love Gregory New Life Fellowship Center Charlotte, NC Pastor John P Kee
Julie Love Gregory
December 31, 2021
