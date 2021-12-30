Winston-Salem - Funeral service for Christina Sheree Davis Gaines will be conducted 1:00 Friday, December 31, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is from 12-1. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
To Christopher Thomas and Family: Condolences and prayers that GOD will wrap his loving arms around you and comfort everyone of you with His perfect peace. Be encouraged and know that GOD loved her more for she's in His care. GOD Bless
Julie Love Gregory
New Life Fellowship Center
Charlotte, NC
Pastor John P Kee