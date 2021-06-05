Palis, Christine Mary Golba



November 24, 1952 - June 2, 2021



Christine Mary Golba Palis, age 68, passed away on June 2, 2021. Survived by her loving son Jeff and his partner Sarah Schwartz, her husband Gary, her mother Marie Solek Golba, and her twin brother Christopher, she was preceded in death by her father, Chester Golba, and her sister, Mary Windrum. Remembrance will be held in Winston-Salem. Funeral will be held in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Donations may be made to the MS Society or the National Park Trust.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.