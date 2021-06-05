Christine Mary Golba Palis, age 68, passed away on June 2, 2021. Survived by her loving son Jeff and his partner Sarah Schwartz, her husband Gary, her mother Marie Solek Golba, and her twin brother Christopher, she was preceded in death by her father, Chester Golba, and her sister, Mary Windrum. Remembrance will be held in Winston-Salem. Funeral will be held in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Donations may be made to the MS Society or the National Park Trust.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
I worked in TLC with Chris for several years. She was such a nice person. I´m so sorry for your loss, Jeff. She always talked about you and your achievements. She was extremely proud of you and rightfully so.
Fay Tuttle Stewart
Work
June 10, 2021
Chris was such a special person. I know she is an angel now. I will miss her. Peace and love to you Marie.
Debbie Reynolds
Friend
June 10, 2021
We had a loving and prayerful relationship. She was kind and loving. Many prayers go out for her and her family. May she Rest in Peace.
Ralph & Betty Shrewsbury & Family
Friend
June 9, 2021
I´ll miss you my dear friend. You´ll be truly missed. Rest Peacefully
Amber C.
Friend
June 7, 2021
I'm so sad reading this. I worked with Chris at USAirways and was drawn to her smile and positive attitude. She has been and will always be remembered and missed.