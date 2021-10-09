Menu
Christopher Lee "Ro" Clark
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Clark, Christopher Lee "Ro"

November 7, 1990 - October 2, 2021

On October 2, 2021, the world became dark when our light went out. Christopher Lee Clark, aka "Ro," passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born November 7, 1990 to Kathryn Hunt and Lee Clark, deceased. Chris graduated from North Forsyth High School in 2009.

Chris leaves to cherish his memory his mom, Kathryn; stepfather, Rodney Hunt; sisters, Sharveace Cameron (Orlando) and Samantha Hunt; longtime girlfriend, Bryce Clark; grandma, Kitty Williams; grandfather, Robert Hunt; and a host of extended family.

He was a loving young man with a heart of gold; kind, generous, hard-working, with a wacky sense of humor. Chris was a savior of stray animals and leaves behind four fur-babies.

Chris was employed by Vintage Sofa Bar, having worked most of his life in the hospitality industry. His spare time was spent restoring his Datsun 300 Z and hanging with his sister, Sam.

Everyone blessed enough to have known Chris is invited to a celebration of his life, Monday, October 11 at 7pm at the Vintage Sofa Bar at 1001 Burke Street, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Crossnore.org or APBF.dog.

Online condolences may be offered at Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Vintage Sofa Bar
1001 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a fine young man taken too early. He loved and was loved by his family. We all are sad and wish comfort to you. Hope to see you soon. We will never forget his loving smile and sense of humor. He made a difference in the lives of others.
Alan & Tonya Williams, George, Carl, Hudson and Charlie
October 18, 2021
It truly was a dark day when I found out about Chris. He was the sweetest, coolest chatting buddy every time I saw him at Rec Billiards and out & about. You will be missed my friend; rest in peace and comfort.
Cortney Honeycutt
Friend
October 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Chris passed away. He was such a kind person and lit up every room he went in to. I am praying for you all in this tough time.
K Dobbins
Other
October 11, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear that Chris had died. He had a smile that would light up a room and the personality to go along with it. I will miss you Chris. Mama Love
Melissa Love
October 10, 2021
This young man had a very big part in my son's life they played baseball every weekend together..this was what kept them going was their love for the game. Chris you were loved and you will be missed. I just want you to know Kris your in my prayers and l am so sorry.
Amy Hunt Steadman
Friend
October 9, 2021
