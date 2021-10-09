Clark, Christopher Lee "Ro"
November 7, 1990 - October 2, 2021
On October 2, 2021, the world became dark when our light went out. Christopher Lee Clark, aka "Ro," passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born November 7, 1990 to Kathryn Hunt and Lee Clark, deceased. Chris graduated from North Forsyth High School in 2009.
Chris leaves to cherish his memory his mom, Kathryn; stepfather, Rodney Hunt; sisters, Sharveace Cameron (Orlando) and Samantha Hunt; longtime girlfriend, Bryce Clark; grandma, Kitty Williams; grandfather, Robert Hunt; and a host of extended family.
He was a loving young man with a heart of gold; kind, generous, hard-working, with a wacky sense of humor. Chris was a savior of stray animals and leaves behind four fur-babies.
Chris was employed by Vintage Sofa Bar, having worked most of his life in the hospitality industry. His spare time was spent restoring his Datsun 300 Z and hanging with his sister, Sam.
Everyone blessed enough to have known Chris is invited to a celebration of his life, Monday, October 11 at 7pm at the Vintage Sofa Bar at 1001 Burke Street, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Crossnore.org
or APBF.dog.
Online condolences may be offered at Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem.
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Ave.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.