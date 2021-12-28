Menu
Christopher Edward Dometrius
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Dometrius, Christopher Edward

December 27, 1971 - December 14, 2021

Christopher Edward Dometrius, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He was born to Phoebe and Nelson Dometrius in San Diego, California on December 27, 1971. Chris grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and in 1991 he spent his first year of college at UNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He fell in love with the area and temporarily moved back to Lubbock to complete his bachelor's degree in math at Texas Tech University. In 1996 he was able to go to North Carolina permanently and make his home in his favorite environment. He returned with his then partner, Carla, and her son, Zane, who would later become Chris's stepson. Chris and Carla would go on to marry and have a son born in the fall of 1996, Holden Dometrius. In 2003, Chris completed his Ph.D. in mathematics from North Carolina State University. He would then move to Winston-Salem, which became home to him for the remainder of his life. He was a math professor who taught at Wake Forest University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and Forsyth Tech, where he served as president of the faculty senate. Chris spent almost all of his free time with music in some shape or fashion, whether it be playing his guitars or bass by himself or with one of the numerous local bands - or jamming with his friends or his son. He loved attending concerts. One of the last things Chris did was see one of his favorite bands, Genesis, live in concert. During the course of his life, he was able to see artists like Pink Floyd, King Crimson, The Who, the Grateful Dead, Phish, and many more. Chris also loved laughing and making others laugh with his jokes and the jokes of his favorite comedians. Chris was a big fan of George Carlin, Steven Wright, Bill Hicks, and Bill Burr. Chris was a big sports fan, especially basketball. He began his love of basketball in the mid-70s during his first stay in North Carolina, where his dad completed his Ph.D. studies, making Chris a temporary Tar Heel. That allegiance would later be tested when Chris earned his own doctorate from NC State and later taught at Wake Forest. This created friction as he wanted to root for all the Tobacco Road teams...except Duke. Chris is survived by his son, Holden Dometrius; stepson, Zane Lewis; brothers, Ethan Dometrius and Alex Dometrius; sister, Natalie Dometrius Hendrix; and parents, Nelson and Phoebe Dometrius. Chris's memorial service will be listed at a later date for friends to attend when it is safe and appropriate. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I got to know Chris when I was was VP of Faculty Senate under his presidency. I saw what a good soul he was and with so much integrity. I tried to emulate his style, as he was a huge faculty advocate. He was such a lovely and pleasant fellow to work with and talk to. I regret he will no longer be here to share his kindness to the world. Deepest sympathies to his loved ones. Diane Griffin
Diane Griffin
Work
January 23, 2022
Dr. Dometrius may have only been my Calculus 1 professor, but his impact on me and others is a legacy of mathematical wonder that I believe will influence generations of aspiring math students in years to come. In January of 2011, I started my Calc 1 class with Dr. Dometrius. On day one, he blew my mind with a proof that 1=0.999... I was already a strong math student with an interest in the subject, but Dr. Dometrius made math come alive to me. Every day, I came home excited about what we had learned in Calculus. It was in that class that I realized that math was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. His influence led me to see the beauty in math and decide to major in it. We kept up over the years and I would occasionally visit Forsyth Tech to ask him some math questions (which he would explain very intuitively) and profusely thank him for his influence. He wrote a letter of recommendation for my graduate program at Wake Forest, which led to my masters degree in math that got me into my position as a Campus Director for Art of Problem Solving - my dream job, where I constantly work to help students see the beauty of math. Dr. D's mathematical legacy lives on. My friend Luke and my brother-in-law, Kameron, were both fortunate to take Calculus from him as well. Dr. D's love of math has and will radiate through his students to our circles of influence in an exponential expansion. He has taught hundreds, if not thousands of students and I, as one of those students, have taught and influenced hundreds, if not a thousand students myself. I still channel his teaching style and regularly use his quotes, like "If you do the homework, you don't have to study!" and "[What makes this awesome is if you understand it,] you don't have to memorize it!" (I can't remember his exact wording in the last quote.) In some way, it's like Dr. Dometrius is helping me teach my students. I have heard similar appreciation from them for my influence as I have expressed for him, which I hope will help carry on his legacy. I am so grateful for the impact Dr. Dometrius had, for his kindness, energy, passion for the subject, fun sense of humor, willingness to make mistakes, creative explanations to help me understand concepts, willingness to give his time when it wasn't required, and his guidance and encouragement on my path. I have brought him up many times in my life as my most influential math professor ever. Thank you, Dr. Dometrius!
Katie (Greene) Doles
School
January 19, 2022
I want to send my sincere condolences to the Dometrius family. I met Phoebe and Nelson when I began attending Shepherd King Lutheran Church in Lubbock Tx back in the 1980s. Phoebe was our choir director and our children grew up together. God be with you in your time of sorrow. Love Kathy Rogers
Kathy Rogers
January 7, 2022
It was my privilege to work with Chris for nearly 8 years. We were very close colleagues. He was a great mathematician who had a passion to teach students and have a positive impact on them. His students loved him. He so much enjoyed playing in his band. I am so sorry that he is gone. There are many people on this earth that were enriched by his life. Mine was one of them. It was a joy to have shared life with him. My prayers are with each and everyone of Chris' family members.
Dale Boger
Work
December 31, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss; a life gone too soon. May God´s loving comfort surround now and in the days ahead. Cherish your memories of Christopher. Remembering you all in prayer.
Alexis Anderson
Friend
December 30, 2021
Pray you all are surrounded by God´s comforting love & peace
Gaile swoyer
Friend
December 29, 2021
