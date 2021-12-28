Dr. Dometrius may have only been my Calculus 1 professor, but his impact on me and others is a legacy of mathematical wonder that I believe will influence generations of aspiring math students in years to come. In January of 2011, I started my Calc 1 class with Dr. Dometrius. On day one, he blew my mind with a proof that 1=0.999... I was already a strong math student with an interest in the subject, but Dr. Dometrius made math come alive to me. Every day, I came home excited about what we had learned in Calculus. It was in that class that I realized that math was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. His influence led me to see the beauty in math and decide to major in it. We kept up over the years and I would occasionally visit Forsyth Tech to ask him some math questions (which he would explain very intuitively) and profusely thank him for his influence. He wrote a letter of recommendation for my graduate program at Wake Forest, which led to my masters degree in math that got me into my position as a Campus Director for Art of Problem Solving - my dream job, where I constantly work to help students see the beauty of math. Dr. D's mathematical legacy lives on. My friend Luke and my brother-in-law, Kameron, were both fortunate to take Calculus from him as well. Dr. D's love of math has and will radiate through his students to our circles of influence in an exponential expansion. He has taught hundreds, if not thousands of students and I, as one of those students, have taught and influenced hundreds, if not a thousand students myself. I still channel his teaching style and regularly use his quotes, like "If you do the homework, you don't have to study!" and "[What makes this awesome is if you understand it,] you don't have to memorize it!" (I can't remember his exact wording in the last quote.) In some way, it's like Dr. Dometrius is helping me teach my students. I have heard similar appreciation from them for my influence as I have expressed for him, which I hope will help carry on his legacy. I am so grateful for the impact Dr. Dometrius had, for his kindness, energy, passion for the subject, fun sense of humor, willingness to make mistakes, creative explanations to help me understand concepts, willingness to give his time when it wasn't required, and his guidance and encouragement on my path. I have brought him up many times in my life as my most influential math professor ever. Thank you, Dr. Dometrius!

Katie (Greene) Doles School January 19, 2022