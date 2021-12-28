Dometrius, Christopher Edward
December 27, 1971 - December 14, 2021
Christopher Edward Dometrius, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He was born to Phoebe and Nelson Dometrius in San Diego, California on December 27, 1971. Chris grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and in 1991 he spent his first year of college at UNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He fell in love with the area and temporarily moved back to Lubbock to complete his bachelor's degree in math at Texas Tech University. In 1996 he was able to go to North Carolina permanently and make his home in his favorite environment. He returned with his then partner, Carla, and her son, Zane, who would later become Chris's stepson. Chris and Carla would go on to marry and have a son born in the fall of 1996, Holden Dometrius. In 2003, Chris completed his Ph.D. in mathematics from North Carolina State University. He would then move to Winston-Salem, which became home to him for the remainder of his life. He was a math professor who taught at Wake Forest University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and Forsyth Tech, where he served as president of the faculty senate. Chris spent almost all of his free time with music in some shape or fashion, whether it be playing his guitars or bass by himself or with one of the numerous local bands - or jamming with his friends or his son. He loved attending concerts. One of the last things Chris did was see one of his favorite bands, Genesis, live in concert. During the course of his life, he was able to see artists like Pink Floyd, King Crimson, The Who, the Grateful Dead, Phish, and many more. Chris also loved laughing and making others laugh with his jokes and the jokes of his favorite comedians. Chris was a big fan of George Carlin, Steven Wright, Bill Hicks, and Bill Burr. Chris was a big sports fan, especially basketball. He began his love of basketball in the mid-70s during his first stay in North Carolina, where his dad completed his Ph.D. studies, making Chris a temporary Tar Heel. That allegiance would later be tested when Chris earned his own doctorate from NC State and later taught at Wake Forest. This created friction as he wanted to root for all the Tobacco Road teams...except Duke. Chris is survived by his son, Holden Dometrius; stepson, Zane Lewis; brothers, Ethan Dometrius and Alex Dometrius; sister, Natalie Dometrius Hendrix; and parents, Nelson and Phoebe Dometrius. Chris's memorial service will be listed at a later date for friends to attend when it is safe and appropriate. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.