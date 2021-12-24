Fulcher, Clara Marie "Polly" Williams



May 13, 1935 - December 21, 2021



Clara "Polly" Williams Fulcher, 86, of Horsepasture Price Road, departed this earthly life Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.



The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel, followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m.



Interment will be held in the Sandy Ridge Christian Church Cemetery.



Born May 13, 1935, in Stokes County, Clara was a graduate of Sandy Ridge High School. She traveled 20 years with her husband Billie while he was in the military service. She was devoted to her family and was cared for by many. She loved the Lord and loved her church family. She attended Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.



Clara retired from Sara Lee Knitting with 15 years of service. She was a big fan of "Word Search" and shopping. She was loved and will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Ross Fulcher; son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Lona Fulcher; parents, Peter Fred Williams and Annie Orilla Nance Williams; brothers, Edmond "Cotton" Williams, Daniel Williams, J.D. Williams; step-sister, Dorothy Nance; and sisters, Geneva Watkins and Belva Shelton.



Survivors include a son, Eddie Fulcher (Ronda); a daughter, Vicki Fulcher Coleman (Clyde); grandchildren, Hope (Susan) and Brian (Lyndsay) Fulcher; great-grandchildren, Alex Lawson, Kaylee and Ryleigh Fulcher, Arabella Gilbert, and Jerry Clark Fulcher; and a special friend, Shirley Clifton.



Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel



1020 Hope Beasley Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.