Clara Rachel Scott
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA
Scott, Clara Rachel

November 18, 1933 - December 15, 2020

Clara Rachel Hardy Scott, age 87, a resident at Winder Healthcare and Rehab Center, Winder, GA, since March, 2020, passed away on December 15, 2020. She was previously a resident of Lawrenceville, GA for many years. Rachel was born on November 18, 1933 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Garlie C. and Myrtle Key Hardy. She loved and was so proud of her family. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Beverly and Daniel Hansen of Lawrenceville, GA and Timothy and Laura Scott of Greenville, SC,

4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Rachel was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville and the Joy Sunday School class where she had many friends. She and her neighbors enjoyed supplying the local fire and police departments with baked goodies during the holidays. She loved gardening and neighbors commented on how nice her yard always looked during any season. Everyone said she had such a pretty and welcoming smile. L There will be no funeral service and her body has been cremated according to her wishes. Any memorial gifts may be made to the Joy Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, GA. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Buford, GA is assisting the family.

Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory

4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA 30518
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
