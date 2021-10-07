Royall, Clarence Dalton
March 10, 1928 - October 5, 2021
Mr. Clarence Dalton Royall, 93, a resident of Kernersville, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born March 10, 1928 in Yadkin County, NC, a son of the late Henry and Pearl Royall, Clarence made this area his home for the last fifty-eight years, having worked as a mechanic for McLean Trucking Company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was a member of the VFW in Clemmons, and loved sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Cloaninger, and a grandchild, Nickolas Koon. He was married to Eula Higgins Royall, who died July 7, 2005.
Surviving is his daughter, Rena Royall of the home; step-daughters, Margo Spainhour and husband Tommy and Vickie Quesenberry, all of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, David Cloaninger, Michael Spainhour, Renae Barnett and husband Joel, Shannon Johnson and husband Robert; great-grandchildren, Kelli Gordon, Jenny Gordon, Jessica Koon, Nickolas Koon, Skylette Koon, Aaron Barnett, Alyssa Barnett and Baye Cloaninger.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Mr. Dwight Deal officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community) is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the Royall family at www. jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.