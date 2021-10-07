Menu
Clarence Dalton Royall
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Royall, Clarence Dalton

March 10, 1928 - October 5, 2021

Mr. Clarence Dalton Royall, 93, a resident of Kernersville, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born March 10, 1928 in Yadkin County, NC, a son of the late Henry and Pearl Royall, Clarence made this area his home for the last fifty-eight years, having worked as a mechanic for McLean Trucking Company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was a member of the VFW in Clemmons, and loved sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Cloaninger, and a grandchild, Nickolas Koon. He was married to Eula Higgins Royall, who died July 7, 2005.

Surviving is his daughter, Rena Royall of the home; step-daughters, Margo Spainhour and husband Tommy and Vickie Quesenberry, all of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, David Cloaninger, Michael Spainhour, Renae Barnett and husband Joel, Shannon Johnson and husband Robert; great-grandchildren, Kelli Gordon, Jenny Gordon, Jessica Koon, Nickolas Koon, Skylette Koon, Aaron Barnett, Alyssa Barnett and Baye Cloaninger.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Mr. Dwight Deal officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community) is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the Royall family at www. jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home

10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the families loss of my uncle Brub....but he is now rejoicing in heaven with our Lord and other family members and friends...May he rest in peace till we meet again....and prayers for all........
Kay williams
October 7, 2021
Hello this is Becky Royall Martin . I am Hubert´s daughter and I am so sorry to hear about Uncle Brub . My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Becky Royall Martin
Family
October 7, 2021
