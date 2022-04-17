Menu
Clarence "Corky" Shore
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Shore, Clarence "Corky"

May 3, 1931 - April 8, 2022

Mr. Clarence "Corky" Montgomery Shore Jr., age 90, of Lewisville passed away, April 8, 2022. He was born May 3, 1931, in Forsyth County to the late Clarence Montgomery Shore Sr. and Stella Whitman Shore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Flynn Shore. Mr. Shore retired from Hanes Hosiery with 41 years of service. Mr. Shore is survived by his children, Yvonne Burleson (Ed), Penny Yarbrough (David), Terry Shore (Dodi); granddaughter, "Grand Dot" Tiffany Shore; great grandson, Jacob Shore; and good friend Gordon Hedd. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Elms Health & Rehab, 7449 Fair Oaks Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.