Gentry, Clark Stephen "Steve"
September 11, 1946 - April 2, 2022
Clark Stephen "Steve" Gentry, 75, died on April 2, 2022. He was born in Winston-Salem on September 11, 1946 to Francis Brewer and Roland Gentry. Steve graduated from Gray High School. Mr. Gentry retired from the Winston-Salem Police Department as a Sergeant and the Winston- Salem Fire Department as an Engineer after 30 years of service. He worked on the public safety team for many years.
Steve was preceded in death by previous wife, Linda, and stepfather, Allen Sealey. He is survived by son, Darren S. Gentry (Jennifer) of Iron Station, N.C.; grandson, Brandon Gentry; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Gentry; brother, Roland Gentry (DeeDee); step-brother, Chris Sealey; half-sister, Hope Shelton; step-sisters, Robin (Randy) Moore and Kim Puckett (Ricky); and previous wife, Brenda.
A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 6th at 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.