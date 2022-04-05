Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clark Stephen "Steve" Gentry
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Gentry, Clark Stephen "Steve"

September 11, 1946 - April 2, 2022

Clark Stephen "Steve" Gentry, 75, died on April 2, 2022. He was born in Winston-Salem on September 11, 1946 to Francis Brewer and Roland Gentry. Steve graduated from Gray High School. Mr. Gentry retired from the Winston-Salem Police Department as a Sergeant and the Winston- Salem Fire Department as an Engineer after 30 years of service. He worked on the public safety team for many years.

Steve was preceded in death by previous wife, Linda, and stepfather, Allen Sealey. He is survived by son, Darren S. Gentry (Jennifer) of Iron Station, N.C.; grandson, Brandon Gentry; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Gentry; brother, Roland Gentry (DeeDee); step-brother, Chris Sealey; half-sister, Hope Shelton; step-sisters, Robin (Randy) Moore and Kim Puckett (Ricky); and previous wife, Brenda.

A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 6th at 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.