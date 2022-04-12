Stephens, Clarke Anthony



March 29, 1941 - April 9, 2022



Mr. Clarke Anthony Stephens, Sr., 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in his home. Clarke was born March 29, 1941, to the late Marion Stephens and Pearl Hawkins Stephens, in Martinsville, Virginia. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 38 years of dedicated service. Clarke also worked in the Antique Competitive Exhibits for the Dixie Classic Fair in Yesterday Village. He along with his loving wife, Della, were members of Salem Chapel Christian Church in Walnut Cove. Clarke was an avid collector and member of the Piedmont Tobacco Memorabilia Club for many years and was also a boy scout leader. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Stephens, and Pearl Hawkins Stephens; and his stepdaughter, Jennifer Dell Hester DeNoia. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Della Kiger Hester Stephens; stepson, Brad Hester (Debbie), step-grandsons, Ryan, and Jacob Hester; son, Tony Stephens (Christina); grandsons, Jonathan, and Christopher Stephens; sister, Carolyn Brown (Dexter); sister-in-law, Louise Williams; and many other special nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Pastor Darian Hester officiating. Family and friends will meet prior to the graveside service at the Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel location to form a procession to Forsyth Memorial Park, departing Hayworth-Miller at 1:30 PM. The family would like to send special thanks to Amy with Trellis Supportive Care, along with the rest of their dedicated and compassionate staff members, for their support during Clarke's journey. Also, special thanks to Wayne Biby and Tony Everhart for their kindness and support to both Clarke and Della. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel



3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 12, 2022.