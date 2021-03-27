Wherry, Clarthria "Peggy"
October 17, 1935 - March 22, 2021
Mrs. Clarthria "Peggy" Wherry of New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, NC made her heavenly transition on March 22, 2021. She was born to Lonnie and Hattie Mae Garner on October 17, 1935 in Winston-Salem, NC. Mrs. Wherry had a distinct love for learning which was proven by her educational achievements, career and business endeavors. She graduated from La-Mae Beauty College in 1959, Winston-Salem State College in 1967, and earned a degree from N.C. A&T in 1978. Ms. Wherry dedicated 30 years of her life to educating children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system before founding Wherry, Inc., a company committed to early childhood learning and development. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ira Wherry, loving son, Ira L. Wherry and sisters, Eva Mae Broome, Louella Allen, Eloise Glaspy, Margie Garner, and Vivian Tuttle. Those family members left to honor her memory are her children Antoinette (Donald) Dunn and Michael D. Wherry, grandchildren Lysandra (Kenneth) Shaw and Bria Dunn, great-grandson Terrence Matthews, siblings James Garner and Sandra Thomas, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, March 29th at 1:00 p.m. with a public viewing from 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The family respectfully asks that guests follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing a mask and social distancing. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.