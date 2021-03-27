Menu
Clarthria "Peggy" Wherry
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Wherry, Clarthria "Peggy"

October 17, 1935 - March 22, 2021

Mrs. Clarthria "Peggy" Wherry of New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, NC made her heavenly transition on March 22, 2021. She was born to Lonnie and Hattie Mae Garner on October 17, 1935 in Winston-Salem, NC. Mrs. Wherry had a distinct love for learning which was proven by her educational achievements, career and business endeavors. She graduated from La-Mae Beauty College in 1959, Winston-Salem State College in 1967, and earned a degree from N.C. A&T in 1978. Ms. Wherry dedicated 30 years of her life to educating children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system before founding Wherry, Inc., a company committed to early childhood learning and development. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ira Wherry, loving son, Ira L. Wherry and sisters, Eva Mae Broome, Louella Allen, Eloise Glaspy, Margie Garner, and Vivian Tuttle. Those family members left to honor her memory are her children Antoinette (Donald) Dunn and Michael D. Wherry, grandchildren Lysandra (Kenneth) Shaw and Bria Dunn, great-grandson Terrence Matthews, siblings James Garner and Sandra Thomas, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, March 29th at 1:00 p.m. with a public viewing from 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The family respectfully asks that guests follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing a mask and social distancing. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Mar
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Hooper Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Antoinnette and your family sorry to hear about the passing of your mother may God continue to bless and keep you all in his care
Edward Benjamin
March 29, 2021
I am eternally grateful for your guidance and teaching as my sixth grade teacher! May you rest in eternal peace at the right hand of the Lord in Heaven!!
Timothy Kennedy
March 28, 2021
Dear Ann and Family, My Deepest Condolences on the loss of your Mom. May God Continue To Bless and Keep You With Much Love, Carolyn Lindsay
Carolyn Lindsay
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers are offered.
Velma S. White
March 28, 2021
