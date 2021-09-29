Menu
Claude Thomas Buzzard
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Buzzard, Claude Thomas

July 19, 1940 - September 27, 2021

Claude "Buz" Thomas Buzzard, 81, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky, on July 19th, 1940 to the late Forrest and Mildred Buzzard. Mr. Buzzard served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in the Sports Marketing Department after 30 years of service. Mr. Buzzard is survived by his wife, June Pitts McKnight Buzzard, three daughters; Jodi B. Moore (Mike) of Advance, North Carolina, Tami L. Goodrich (Matthew) of Montclair, New Jersey, and Megan K. Buzzard-Rybicki (Matthew) of New York, New York, four grandchildren; Zachary Moore, Mackenzie Moore, Sayan Goodrich, and Miles Rybicki, one brother, J. David Buzzard, and three sisters; Dottie Schmidt, Carolyn Thacker, and Marilyn Parker. An outdoor service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Advance, NC with Dr. Suzanne G. Michael, Rev. Darren Crotts, and Mrs. Jan Denton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Storehouse for Jesus. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kinderton Chapel
NC
Sep
30
Service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
Advance, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Just learned about Buzz passing. He trained me in Miami in 1973 as I started my career at RJR. Fond memories of him training me. From Miami I went to work overseas for RJRTI in Latin America until my retirement in 2005. Unfortunately we never saw each other again . RIP
Celestino "Cel" Prado
Work
February 6, 2022
June, so very sorry to hear about Buz. You are in my prayers for comfort and peace in dealing with your loss.
Ann Fearrington
Friend
September 30, 2021
Love n prayers to you n family. Miss you.
Joy Thornton
September 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Garry & Jannie Buzzard
Family
September 29, 2021
So enjoyed knowing this strong, kind man, even in a physician's office. Sympathy to his family.
Debbie Speer
September 29, 2021
