Buzzard, Claude Thomas
July 19, 1940 - September 27, 2021
Claude "Buz" Thomas Buzzard, 81, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky, on July 19th, 1940 to the late Forrest and Mildred Buzzard. Mr. Buzzard served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in the Sports Marketing Department after 30 years of service. Mr. Buzzard is survived by his wife, June Pitts McKnight Buzzard, three daughters; Jodi B. Moore (Mike) of Advance, North Carolina, Tami L. Goodrich (Matthew) of Montclair, New Jersey, and Megan K. Buzzard-Rybicki (Matthew) of New York, New York, four grandchildren; Zachary Moore, Mackenzie Moore, Sayan Goodrich, and Miles Rybicki, one brother, J. David Buzzard, and three sisters; Dottie Schmidt, Carolyn Thacker, and Marilyn Parker. An outdoor service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Advance, NC with Dr. Suzanne G. Michael, Rev. Darren Crotts, and Mrs. Jan Denton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Storehouse for Jesus. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.